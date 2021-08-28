Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ketel Marte is out of the starting lineup Friday for the Diamondbacks

SportsGrid
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKetel Marte is out of the starting lineup Friday for the Diamondbacks, BaseballPress.com reports. Marte suffered a hip injury Thursday and had to be removed from the game. Jake McCarthy is batting seventh and playing centerfield in place of Marte. There is no update on when Marte may play again, but the injury is not considered all that serious.

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ketel Marte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Dbacks#Baseballpress Com#Slg#Mlb Draft#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBFOX Sports

Widener expected to start for the Diamondbacks against Rockies

LINE: Rockies -178, Diamondbacks +154; over/under is 11 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Josh Rojas and the Diamondbacks will take on the Rockies Sunday. The Rockies are 43-21 on their home turf. Colorado has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .376. The Diamondbacks...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Diamondbacks vs Phillies: Lineup, Betting Odds, TV, Livestream, More

Winning fixes everything. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia Phillies, they haven’t tasted a win since Sunday as they got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in their two-game set at home. Tonight they begin a four-game homestand series against the Arizona Diamondbacks as they will have their work cut out for them.
MLBPosted by
Arizona Sports

Ketel Marte exits D-backs game due to right hip discomfort

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Ketel Marte exited Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies due to discomfort in his right hip, the team announced. Daulton Varsho came in for Marte in the top of the sixth inning, pinch-hitting for starting pitcher Zac Gallen as part of a double switch. Marte had...
MLBnumberfire.com

Jake McCarthy starting for Diamondbacks Sunday afternoon

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McCarthy is getting the nod in right while batting eighth in the order against Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Our models project McCarthy for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.1 FanDuel...
MLBnumberfire.com

David Peralta out of Diamondbacks' updated Thursday lineup against Phillies

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Peralta will rest on Thursday night after Josh Rojas was shifted to left field and Drew Ellis was named Arizona's second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 323 batted balls this season, Peralta has produced...
MLBnumberfire.com

Ketel Marte hitting second in Arizona's Saturday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks utility-man Ketel Marte is starting in Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Marte will patrol center after Jake McCarthy was kept on Arizona's bench against right-hander Kyle Gibson. numberFire's models project Marte to score 11.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,400.
MLBtucsonpost.com

Blake Snell, Padres shut out Diamondbacks

Left-hander Blake Snell pitched seven no-hit innings and combined with two relievers on a three-hitter as the San Diego Padres notched a 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night in Phoenix. Snell struck out 10 and walked two while throwing 107 pitches before departing. He retired the final...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Kyle Seager hits two 3-run HRs as Mariners beat Diamondbacks

Kyle Seager hit a pair of three-run homers, the second getting a splash landing, as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 Saturday night in an interleague game in Phoenix. Left-hander Marco Gonzales (7-5) made it through five innings to earn his sixth consecutive victory. Right-hander Diego Castillo, activated...
MLBLas Vegas Herald

Diamondbacks call up Humberto Castellanos for Saturday start

The Arizona Diamondbacks called up right-hander Humberto Castellanos from Triple-A Reno to start Saturday night's game against the visiting Seattle Mariners. In a corresponding move, the Diamondbacks optioned right-hander Matt Peacock to Reno. Castellanos, 23, is 1-1 with a 2.14 ERA in 21 innings through nine games (two starts) this...
MLBLookout Landing

Kyle Seager, supporting cast defeat Diamondbacks 8-5, nab Wild Card foe in process

Before the Mariners and Diamondbacks even stepped on the field, tonight was filled with opportunity for Seattle’s taking. With the A’s and Yankees both losing (the Yanks losing to the Orioles, no less!), a win tonight meant the M’s could catch Oakland and at worst keep pace with the Red Sox, who would win in walk-off fashion over Cleveland. Last night’s nail-biter was nice, but any time you’re in a playoff hunt and you win when your direct competitors also pull it out, it feels pretty bittersweet. Blowing a chance to gain some ground? Even worse! Thankfully, Humberto Castellanos came out of the gate looking as hittable as any opposing starter I’ve seen this year, surrendering back-to-back singles to J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger before Kyle Seager jumped all over the meatballiest meatball to put the Mariners on top quicker than you could crack open a cold one.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Benches clear after minor league bat-flip gone wrong (Video)

Watch benches clear after minor league bat-flip gone wrong. Benches clearing in baseball is nothing new but it’s exciting every time it happens. But this brawl takes the take on many, many levels and it all started with a bat-flip. The whole thing happened on Friday night when the Arizona Diamondbacks Triple-A affiliate Reno Aces played the Tacoma Rainiers.
MLBnumberfire.com

Rays' Manuel Margot batting fifth on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Manuel Margot is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Margot will start in center field on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Chris Sale and the Red Sox. Kevin Kiermaier moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Margot for 7.6...
MLBNewsday

'Fatigued' Francisco Lindor held out of Mets' starting lineup

A day after his first game in a month, and his first since returning from the injured list with an oblique strain, Francisco Lindor was back on the bench under the advice of the Mets performance team, Luis Rojas said. Lindor didn’t have any ill effects from playing all nine...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Saturday 9/4

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBnumberfire.com

Austin Slater in Giants' Friday lineup

San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is starting Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Slater is getting the nod in center field while batting leadoff against Braves starter Max Fried. Our models project Slater for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.4 FanDuel...
MLBnumberfire.com

Dylan Moore in Mariners' Friday lineup

Seattle Mariners infielder Dylan Moore is starting Friday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Moore is getting the nod in left field while batting ninth in the order against Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Moore for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI...

Comments / 0

Community Policy