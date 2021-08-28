Cancel
Bronx, NY

Disabled Bronx couple express concerns over housing affordability through CityFHEPS voucher

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

A Bronx woman is saying she can't afford reasonable housing with her rental assistance CityFHEPSvoucher and is afraid for her safety.
Resident 57-year-old Yanick Joseph fears for the safety of herself and her homebound partner because there are 84 steps they both would need to climb in case of an emergency.
Joseph says she moved into her studio apartment on Southern Boulevard over 15 years ago, after living for some time in a shelter.
She says she uses a CityFHEPSvoucher for $1,265 a month, which is a rental assistance subsidy to help people find and keep housing. But she says it is not enough.
News 12 reached out to several city organizations and housing advocates to offer advice for Joseph and tenants like her and received answers.
In four days, the value of Joseph's voucher will increase by $635. News 12 was able to break the news to her.
Joseph says she plans to start looking for a new apartment in early September.

The City Council passed legislation this summer raising the value of CityFHEPS vouchers to the federal Section 8 fair-market rent levels. This is expected to take effect in September.


MORE INFORMATION: CityFHEPS Rental Assistance Help

MORE INFORMATION: Office of the Mayor: New York City Raises Value of Rental Assistance Programs to Help More New Yorkers Secure Permanent Housing

