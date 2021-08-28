Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Popular radio show host Angela Yee opens coffee shop, real estate office space in Bed-Stuy

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 8 days ago

Bed-Stuy residents can now get breakfast from a coffee shop owned by the host of "The Breakfast Club" radio show.

Angela Yee’s voice is one New Yorkers have been hearing on 105.1’s "The Breakfast Club" every morning since 2010.

The Brooklyn native has always wanted to venture into the hospitality space, and she also owns a juice bar.

In the process of pursuing this dream, she teamed up with longtime friend and real estate office owner Sara Golan to open her coffee shop and real estate office collaboration.

The soft opening was on Friday, but Brooklyn residents can officially grab a cup of coffee at the shop, named CUP, in a few weeks.

CUP, which stands for Coffee Uplifts People, and the real estate office, operate under the same roof on Bedford and Gates Avenue.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

