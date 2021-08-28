Small business owner fights city's parking ordinance that could possibly shut his shop down

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A mechanic in Pasadena is ready to buy a new shop, however, a newly-instated city parking ordinance could force him to shut down his business. Azael Sepulveda, known as Oz, has owned Oz Mechanics in Pasadena for several years and he's finally ready to expand. He said he found a building along Shaver Street that was previously a fabricating business that he could convert into his dream mechanic shop.