Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Unsnackable: Dreaming about inaccessible snacks during the pandemic

By Hosted by Evan Kleiman
kcrw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFolu Akinkuotu uses her weekly newsletter “Unsnackable” to share snacks from around the world that she may or may not have tasted. She says that writing about snacks is accessible and not intimidating, and recalls growing up visiting Sam’s Club and Costco with her parents to assist in filling the vending machines they operated, and then hoarding the unsold contents for her own cache. She is also behind #humblebragdiet, a Twitter series of remarkable creations in the kitchen.

www.kcrw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snacks#Pandemic#Hoarding#S Club#Vending Machines#Food Drink#Humblebragdiet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
Parade

TikTok's Tofu Pizza Waffles Are a Crispy, High-Protein Dream Snack

There’s a new recipe trend going viral on TikTok and that’s Tofu Pizza Waffles! The tofu waffle has become a sensation, and rightly so. This vegan life hack of placing tofu in a waffle iron to make crispy and protein-rich tofu waffles has now garnered millions of views and as a result, home cooks have gotten creative, showcasing their sweet and savory crispy tofu waffle treats.
Food & DrinksHuffingtonPost

Packing Lunches Again? Get Yourself A Bento-Style Lunchbox.

If you or your kids are brown-bag-lunch devotees, you likely contend with smushed sandwiches, poorly insulated veggies and a generally uninspiring midday spread. And if you’re heading back to the office and tend to rely on fast-casual eats on a daily basis, you’ll notice the cost of these meals adds up quickly.
Recipeskcrw.com

Rice: How we grow, cook, and eat it

Whether cooking basmati, jasmine or red, everyone has a way to make rice. Measure up to the first knuckle? Wash until the water runs clear? Stovetop or rice cooker with bells and whistles? This week, Good Food gets granular with rice — how it's grown, how it's cooked, and how it's eaten. Dr. Amber Spry opens her identity politics class each semester by asking students to share how their family cooked rice. Culinarian historian Michael Twitty shares how red rice came to the American South by way of Western Africa. Rice royalty Robin Koda documents her family’s legacy of growing Japanese rice in California. Matt Goulding explores the controversy over paella in Spain. The history of the rice cooker is explained by Anne Ewbank. Finally, Sophia Parsa is making tahdigs with her mother for this week’s edition of “In the Weeds.”
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Beginner-Friendly Party Drinks

Known for its reasonably priced alcohol offerings, Natural Light, enters the vodka category with a fruity new drink. The new Natural Light Vodka will be available in three fruity flavors: Lemonade, StrawbeLemonade, and Black Cherry Lemonade. This delicious vodka drink is four times distilled and boasts being the most delicious vodka on the market. Not only is it reasonably priced and delicious, but it is a calorie-conscious drink - with only six grams of carbs and 96 calories per 1.5 ounces.
Public Healthhonolulumagazine.com

The Magic of Magic Island During the Pandemic

We need to slow things down… I thought to myself as I sped through a left turn from Beretania Street onto Pensacola and shot through a series of green lights. The roads were clear. Rachel, my wife, excitedly gripped the bar on the passenger side as we headed to Ala Moana Beach Park. In the trunk a cheap new Weber grill and charcoal chimney rattled. We were fleeing the apartment where we had been holed-up for months, where the only view from our lānai was destruction as a renovation crew tore down structures, bulldozed planters, and razed concrete on the recreation deck below. Jackhammers and drills resonated through the molars of the building and right into mine while, inside, layers upon layers of emails, text messages, Teams chats, mid-meeting Zoom threads, and multiple news alerts chimed incessantly. COVID-19 tore across the news and every new detail seemed to bring it closer to our doorstep.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Velvety Vegan Mochi Treats

The Little Moons Belgian Chocolate & Hazelnut mochi ice cream is the latest flavor option from the brand that will provide vegan consumers with a new way to indulge in one of the frozen treats. The product comes as the brand's third addition to its vegan range and features its signature gelato ice cream in a chocolate flavor along with caramelized chunks of hazelnut throughout. Covered in its signature soft rice dough, the ice cream bites are free from artificial colors, flavorings and preservatives.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought These Chips, Don't Eat Them, FDA Says

Whether you're putting them out as part of your barbecue spread or enjoying them as a treat between meals, chips are among the most popular snack foods out there. However, you might want to think twice before you open that bag in your cabinet now that a particular type of chip is being recalled over the serious health risk it may present, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover if you should be purging these chips from your pantry now.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

The One Vegetable You Should Never Eat Raw, CDC Warns

There are so many delicious ways to prepare vegetables: You can steam them, you can sauté them, you can grill them, and you can—of course—skip the cooking process altogether. Health experts even recommend eating some vegetables raw, because they retain nutrients that could otherwise be cooked away. But that doesn't mean all veggies can forgo proper prep. In fact, there's one vegetable that you should never eat raw, because it poses real danger to your health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Read on to find out what healthy food you absolutely must cook before eating.
Animalskokefm.com

Crazy Video Of Gator Eating Drone & It Smoking From His Mouth

Alright lesson learned. Don’t fly a drone near an alligator, because the gator might mistake it for a snack. In a video filmed in, you guessed it, Florida a gator snatches a small drone from the air and then it combusts while he’s attempting to digest it. Now this is...
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Don't Eat This One Kind of Meat Right Now, CDC Warns

There's nothing like a charcuterie plate that's piled up with everything from prosciutto to parmesan, mustard to mortadella, and grapes to gouda. But before you dive into a spread at your next dinner party or at a summer barbecue this weekend, you need to know about the latest food-related outbreak that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is investigating, especially if you're over 65. Read on to find out which Italian-style meats you need to steer clear of at the moment, according to the CDC—or at least, prepare in a very specific way.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

With the coronavirus ripping through America again, thanks to the "highly transmissible" Delta variant, you may be thinking every sneeze or tickle in your throat could be The One. But there are some fairly distinctive symptoms that can indicate a COVID infection, and some telltale signs of a Delta infection. If you feel any of them, get tested. Read on for 5 essential things you need to know about what people with Delta usually feel—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy