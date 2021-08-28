Unsnackable: Dreaming about inaccessible snacks during the pandemic
Folu Akinkuotu uses her weekly newsletter “Unsnackable” to share snacks from around the world that she may or may not have tasted. She says that writing about snacks is accessible and not intimidating, and recalls growing up visiting Sam’s Club and Costco with her parents to assist in filling the vending machines they operated, and then hoarding the unsold contents for her own cache. She is also behind #humblebragdiet, a Twitter series of remarkable creations in the kitchen.www.kcrw.com
