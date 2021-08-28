Unsnackable: Dreaming about inaccessible snacks during the pandemic

We need to slow things down… I thought to myself as I sped through a left turn from Beretania Street onto Pensacola and shot through a series of green lights. The roads were clear. Rachel, my wife, excitedly gripped the bar on the passenger side as we headed to Ala Moana Beach Park. In the trunk a cheap new Weber grill and charcoal chimney rattled. We were fleeing the apartment where we had been holed-up for months, where the only view from our lānai was destruction as a renovation crew tore down structures, bulldozed planters, and razed concrete on the recreation deck below. Jackhammers and drills resonated through the molars of the building and right into mine while, inside, layers upon layers of emails, text messages, Teams chats, mid-meeting Zoom threads, and multiple news alerts chimed incessantly. COVID-19 tore across the news and every new detail seemed to bring it closer to our doorstep.