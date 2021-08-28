‘In the Weeds’ with Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter of Crowns & Hops
Most entrepreneurs will tell you they don’t want to be like anybody else in the market, but Beny Ashburn and Teo Hunter are hoping to start a revolution. They’re the owners of Crowns & Hops, one of the few Black-owned breweries in the country. They’re planning to build an empire of liquid gold. This summer, they launched an equity crowdfunding campaign to build their very own facility in Inglewood. Ashburn and Hunter join Good Food for this week’s edition of “In the Weeds.”www.kcrw.com
