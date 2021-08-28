How ‘bout them apples? ‘Tis the season at the farmer’s market

With Rosh Hashanah a week from Monday, market correspondent Gillian Ferguson visits the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market with chef Megan Tucker of the vegan Jewish deli Mort & Betty’s. Tucker prepares an apple-stuffed challah and a pumpkin-apple babka to bring sweetness into the new year. On the savory side, she reduces apples down to a syrup instead of balsamic vinegar for her agua dulce. For her apple cake, Tucker replaces eggs with flaxseed meal and turmeric for color to keep it vegan. And Mike Cirone kicks off apple season with 13 of 60 varieties available this week.