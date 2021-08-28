Severe Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Douglas, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:36:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Douglas; Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON SOUTHEASTERN DODGE AND NORTH CENTRAL DOUGLAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved north of the warning area, out of Douglas and Dodge counties. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. But remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for much of Washington county until 800 PM CDT. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Omaha.