Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allamakee, Clayton, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 19:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern Iowa...and southwestern Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allamakee; Clayton; Winneshiek The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Clayton County in northeastern Iowa Southern Allamakee County in northeastern Iowa Southeastern Winneshiek County in northeastern Iowa * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 729 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Postville, or 10 miles southwest of Waukon, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Postville, Monona, McGregor, Marquette, Farmersburg, Hardin, Luana, Castalia, and Waterville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH