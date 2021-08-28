Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kent County, DE

Special Weather Statement issued for Kent by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 16:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Kent A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Kent County through 900 PM EDT At 829 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Viola, or 8 miles south of Dover, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dover, Camden, Bowers, Woodside, Viola, Rising Sun-Lebanon, Rising Sun, Dover Base Housing, Big Stone Beach, Wyoming, Felton, Frederica, Magnolia, Riverview, Highland Acres, Woodside East, Kent Acres and Rodney Village. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Felton, DE
City
Wyoming, DE
City
Magnolia, DE
City
Dover, DE
County
Kent County, DE
City
Frederica, DE
State
Wyoming State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Lebanon#Base Housing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Origin story of the Texas law that could upend Roe v. Wade

The road to a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state, sidestepping for now the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, began in a town called Waskom, population 1,600. The Supreme Court’s decision this past week not to interfere with the state’s strict abortion law, provoked...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy