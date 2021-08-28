Special Weather Statement issued for Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Kent A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Kent County through 900 PM EDT At 829 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Viola, or 8 miles south of Dover, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Dover, Camden, Bowers, Woodside, Viola, Rising Sun-Lebanon, Rising Sun, Dover Base Housing, Big Stone Beach, Wyoming, Felton, Frederica, Magnolia, Riverview, Highland Acres, Woodside East, Kent Acres and Rodney Village. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH