The New Car Chip Shortage: An in Depth-Look

By Chase Bierenkoven
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new car chip shortage is a hot topic right now. And no, that doesn’t mean that Bosch is going to open a store selling black band t-shirts to Scene kids. It’s the reason that the autos market, both new and used, is going insane right now. Moreover, it’s the reason you should not be buying cars right now. Hell, you shouldn’t even be buying an electric toothbrush right now because the parts are so expensive. Now, it’s time to take a hard look at all of the factors that got us here.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Businessjust-auto.com

Volvo Cars Torslanda plant hit by chips shortage

Geely-owned Volvo Cars is to suspend car production at its Torslanda plant next week due to the impact of the industry-wide semiconductor shortage. In a statement the company said that the shortage of semiconductors and new Covid-19 outbreaks meant that it has decided to pause production in Torslanda for the week of August 30th to September 3rd.
CarsScientific American

Chip Shortage Could Slow Electric Vehicle Rollouts

An automotive chip shortage has led to production cuts around the globe, just as many carmakers are gearing up to expand their fleets of electric vehicles. The shortage is a result of pandemic-related constraints on supply chains and other factors. And it could prolong the world's sluggish transition to electric vehicles if chips remain scarce in the coming months, experts say.
Cell PhonesFudzilla

Only Apple is invulnerable to chip shortage

While the chip shortage is canning Apple’s rivals, the fruity cargo cult is laughing all the way to the bank, according to a new report from Wave7. Wave 7, which surveys US retailers to get a picture of smartphone demand in the United States, found that Samsung and OnePlus have been hit especially hard by the chip shortage particularly their budget phones, where demand is present.
Economycheddar.com

Chip Shortage Continues to Plague Auto Industry

Toyota, the world's largest automaker, announcing that plans to cut production worldwide 40% in September, which includes manufacturing about 80,000 fewer vehicles the U.S. in September than previously planned. Meanwhile, European auto giant Volkswagen is cutting output at its biggest plant in Wolfsburg, Germany. Michelle Krebs, Executive Analyst at Cox Automotive, says nobody really knows how much longer the global chip shortage will last.
Grand Rapids, MIWOOD

Inventory of new vehicles hampered by global chip shortage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — That new car you have been shopping around for may become even more difficult to find. The worldwide semiconductor chip shorting continues, leaving brand new cars parked and dealer lots nearly empty. “We have under a million units of inventory on dealer’s lots right now.”...
Carscbtnews.com

Used and new car shortage: An auto transporter’s perspective

Today’s automotive landscape looks a lot different than it did 18 months ago. During the early days of the pandemic, dealer new and used car inventory sat stagnant as nationwide lockdowns were enacted, keeping consumers at home and shutting down showrooms. The Manheim Used Vehicle Index estimates used retail days’ supply peaked at 114 days […]
TechnologyAUTOCAR.co.uk

Chip shortage: Ford, Volvo exclude safety features from new cars

Some car makers are sacrificing safety and convenience features in order to maintain turnover amid semiconductor shortage. Some car manufacturers are building vehicles with fewer semiconductor chips in response to the worldwide shortage that has crippled the industry in recent months. Two trim lines on Ford's Puma crossover, for example...
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Will Car Prices Increase in 2022?

The year 2021 has been quite the rollercoaster when it comes to car buying. In the past eight months, we’ve seen the prices for new cars increase due to the computer chip and inventory shortage, which ultimately led to used car prices increasing at a rapid rate as well. But can we expect car prices to increase in 2022?
CarsCarscoops

Ford Launches New Puma Trims With Fewer Safety And Tech Features Due To Chip Shortages

The Ford Puma is one of the most popular subcompact SUVs in Europe, offering quirky styling, great handling, and all of the tech-related features you would expect from a modern car. However, UK buyers of the new Puma Design trim levels are going to miss out on several of those features as Ford is trying to meet demand amidst the global semi-conductor shortage.
BusinessPosted by
SlashGear

New chip shortage forces GM to close most manufacturing plants

GM has announced it is taking drastic measures in the face of renewed chip shortage. Due to the lack of availability for chips for various components inside GM vehicles, the automaker is idling most of its plants in North America for two weeks, starting on Monday. However, GM did say that its Arlington Assembly plant in Texas producing full-size SUVs will continue to run regular production next week.
Technologygamepressure.com

Chip Shortages Affect All Companies Except One

The chip deficit continues and there is no indication that this situation will end anytime soon. Apple as it seems is immune to the problems for now. Optimistic forecasts from industry analysts assume that the current chip shortage will be resolved in the coming months. Retailers and wholesalers, on the other hand, expect the problem to get worse as the demand remains high.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

“Everybody but Apple” affected by chip shortage – report

The ongoing global chip shortage is having a strange impact on smartphone vendors’ market share in the US, according to a new report from Wave7. The firm, which surveys US retailers to get a picture of smartphone demand in the United States, informed PC Mag that Samsung and OnePlus have been hit especially hard – and particularly with regard to their budget phones, where demand is present, but stock is not.
StocksEntrepreneur

Chip Shortages: ETF Winners and Losers

The COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant work-learn-shop-from-home culture boosted the need for the already in-vogue digitization, accelerating the demand for various products and devices dependent on chips for their functioning. Demand for PCs, smart phones, gaming hardware and consoles increased. Then there is demand rooting from the electric vehicle and...
Staunton, VAProgress Index

Need a new car? Now might not be the time due to shortages, or buy a used car instead

STAUNTON — Matthew Walsh said normally there would be up to 2,200 cars on the lots at the 15 Carter Myers Automotive dealerships in the state. Now, they have a total of 363. "That makes it hard for us to provide selection for customers and typically, if you were buying a car, you'd come in and you could test drive three or four different models of say a Honda CRV. Now ... we may not even have a CRV on the ground to show you," he said.
Businesskfgo.com

Volvo Cars to idle Gothenburg plant again over chip shortage

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Volvo Cars, owned by China’s Geely Holding, will halt production at its Swedish plant in Torslanda, on the outskirts of Gothenburg, during next week due to the shortage of semiconductor chips, it said on Monday. A global chip shortage over the past year has caused a major...
TechnologyNewsChannel 36

TSMC Raises Chip Prices Due to Supply Shortage

WENY-- Cell Phones, laptops and any other gadget in your household has a chip inside of it. Many of these chips are made by the TSMC which has just announced that they will be raising their prices by 10 to 20 percent. The chip shortage is something that car manufacturers...

