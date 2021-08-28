Cancel
What Are Meme Stocks? Guide to Meme Stock Investing in 2021

Cover picture for the articleMeme stocks are company shares that have gone viral due to popularity among retail investors on social-media platforms. In a traditional buy-and-hold strategy, investors seek stocks whose shares appear undervalued relative to the company’s fundamental worth or growth potential. In contrast, prices of meme stocks are closely tied to sentiment and chatter among day traders on the Internet, rather than the value of the underlying business.

