15 iconic bars from TV history

Wimbledon has the Pimm’s Cup. The Kentucky Derby has the Mint Julep. The U.S. Open has the Honey Deuce—Grey Goose, fresh lemonade, raspberry liqueur, all topped with a honeydew melon skewer. Over one million honey deuces have been served at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the past four years alone (that’s three million honeydew melon balls and over 37,000 bottles of Grey Goose, in case you were wondering). Every year, its popularity grows exponentially: there’s been an 88 percent increase in orders from 2015-2019. Simply put: You can’t not get a Honey Deuce (or its non-alcoholic iteration) at the Open.