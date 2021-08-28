Cancel
Homeless

New York considering special session to delay evictions

The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
New York’s new governor is considering calling legislators back to Albany to address the impending end of a moratorium on evictions in the middle of a pandemic, even as billions of dollars in state and federal funding meant to avoid a catastrophic increase in homelessness remain unspent. Gov. Kathy Hochul...

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

Related
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

Andrew Cuomo Left Behind a Rent-Relief Debacle

On June 1st, New York began accepting applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or E.R.A.P., a $2.7 billion bailout fund for hundreds of thousands of renters and landlords who lost jobs or income or both during the pandemic. The money, which represented New York’s share of the $46.5 billion in rent relief that the federal government had sent to the states months earlier, had the potential to stave off catastrophe. New York has a higher proportion of renters than any other state in the country—and some of the highest rents. It’s been estimated that, a year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic, renters in New York owe as much as $3.3 billion in back rent. One in five New York households has “slight to no confidence” in its ability to make next month’s rent. E.R.A.P.—which would pay as much as twelve months of back rent, plus three upcoming months—promised to wipe out much of that debt, and alleviate some measure of anxiety.
New York City, NYGothamist.com

Incoming Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin Will Have A Seat At The Table

Earlier this year, Brian Benjamin lost the race for New York City comptroller in what was a jarring defeat. A state senator representing Harlem’s 30th District, and long active in progressive politics, Benjamin ran on a social justice platform that included divesting its public pensions from private prisons and increasing the number of city contracts to women and minority-owned business owners.
Manhattan, NYNBC New York

2 Vaccinated NY Lawmakers Test Positive After Special Session to Extend Eviction Ban

Two New York State Assembly members have tested positive for COVID-19 following Wednesday's special session where legislators voted to extend the pandemic-related eviction and foreclosure moratorium, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Friday. Both of them had been vaccinated. Charles Fall, a Democrat who represents New York’s 61st Assembly District, covering...
New York City, NYMySanAntonio

New York extends pandemic-era eviction freeze to Jan. 15

New York lawmakers extended the state's eviction and foreclosure freeze through Jan. 15, providing relief to renters, homeowners and small businesses that have struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic. Newly appointed Gov. Kathy Hochul called the state legislature into a rare extraordinary session on Wednesday to renew the ban on residential...
Queens, NYNew York Post

Governor Hochul says President Biden will offer assistance for Ida flooding

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday said President Biden will allocate federal funds to help New York recover from the damage caused by unexpected flashed floods that caused several deaths Wednesday night. “Moments ago I was on the phone with the White House, President Biden called, offered any assistance, he repeated...
House RentPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

New York Lawmakers Approve Eviction Moratorium

The New York State Legislature has voted to extend an eviction moratorium for tenants who fell behind on their rent because of hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. New York’s previous eviction moratorium expired Tuesday, August 31. The Associated Press reports that an August 12 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court...
Albany, NYinformnny.com

FOIL request policy for former Gov. Cuomo uncovered

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An independent Albany think-tank has uncovered a former Cuomo administration policy that barred state agencies from releasing sensitive information to the public until after the governor’s office had approved it. The Empire Center for Public Policy obtained the Cuomo policy from a 2018 Department of State...
U.S. Politicschautauquatoday.com

Borrello Votes Against Confirming Hochul's Nominees to Implement Marijuana Law

Area state senator George Borrello this week voted against confirming Governor Kathy Hochul's nominations to lead the implementation of New York State's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act that was signed into law earlier this year. Borrello, who spoke with WDOE News after Wednesday's extraordinary legislative session, feels the Senate did not have the proper time to vet the nominations of Tremaine Wright as Chairman of the Cannabis Control Board and Christopher Alexander as Executive Director of the Office of Cannabis Management...
kinyradio.com

Hannan: PFD distribution to be delayed, fourth special session possible if Governor vetoes again

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - This year's Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend is in limbo at this point. We know distribution of this year's check will be delayed as explained by Juneau Representative Sara Hannan on Action Line. She said it's her understanding that the Permanent Fund Dividend Division needs 30 days to prepare for the distribution. That date was September 1, according to Hannan.
New York City, NYPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Republicans blast special session to extend eviction moratorium, call for landlords to be compensated

Republican leaders are speaking out about the pending special session, which many expect to result in the extension of New York’s eviction moratorium through January 2022. Hundreds of millions has not been dispersed as part of federal rent relief programs, but lawmakers are now considering an extension to the state’s Supreme Court-challenged moratorium.
New York City, NYrew-online.com

New York landlords threaten to sue if Albany fights court eviction ruling

New York’s landlords are urging politicians not to force through new legislation that sidesteps the Supreme Court’s ruling that has blocked the government from extending the federal eviction moratorium. The Rent Stabilization Association, New York’s largest organization of building owners, are threatening to sue the Albany State Legislature if it...
House RentNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New York Extends Eviction Protection for Renters Until Jan. 15

New York State lawmakers have voted to extend an eviction ban until Jan. 15, following the Supreme Court's decision last month to overturn the national moratorium. In addition to New York, at least four other states are also still limiting the proceedings. New York State lawmakers have voted to extend...
New York City, NYPosted by
Axios

New York extends statewide eviction moratorium to January

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a law on Thursday to extend the statewide eviction moratorium to Jan. 15, 2022. Why it matters: The new moratorium will continue to protect tenants struggling to pay rent because of the pandemic. More than 700,000 New York households are behind on rent, per the National Equity Atlas.
Albany, NY96.1 The Breeze

NY State Legislature Calls Emergency Session For New Eviction Ban

In a press conference on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she was calling the New York State Senate and Assembly back to Albany, New York to participate in an emergency legislative session. The New York State Legislature is normally in session for the...

