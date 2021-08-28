DALEX DROPS “PA’NAMA”

Telemundo and Billboard announced today that internationally renowned Mexican rock band, Maná, will be honored with the Billboard Icon award to be presented at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Maná will deliver an exclusive performance of their new single, a remake of the classic hit “El Reloj Cucú” featuring 12-year-old vocalist sensation Mabel, during the awards show that will air live on Telemundo on Thursday, September 23rd beginning at 7pm/6c. The “El Reloj Cucú” single and official video will be released on all digital platforms immediately following the performance. In addition, Maná’s lead singer Fher Olvera will be joined by Mabel to host a compelling panel called Inside the Soul of the Artist, honoring single mothers, growing up fatherless and the role heartbreak plays in the creative process, at Billboard Latin Music Week, which returns to Miami September 20-24.
