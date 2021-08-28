DALEX DROPS “PA’NAMA”

The 10th album from Angus Andrew’s shape-shifting project finds him continuing to throw electronic music against post-punk and see what happens. Each Liars album has borne different results, from dancepunk to electronic pulses to stark minimalism, and The Apple Drop is tempered by more thoughtful songwriting, equal parts moodier and darker. In the vocals of the second song “Slow and Turn Inward,” Andrew showcases a closer adherence to conventional songwriting than previously expected. His melodies range in shades of melancholy and unhinged tension. Nothing about this album is heavy or depressing, yet there are moments of sonic beauty on songs like “Big Appetite”; it flows more than grooves and mesmerizes with the shimmer from the shadows.