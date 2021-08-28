Cancel
DALEX DROPS “PA’NAMA”

By Jose Vasquez
lamezcla.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Puerto Rican urban singer Dalex released his new single and music video “Pa’namá.” WATCH THE VIDEO HERE. “Pa’namá” is a sexy song about courting a woman who seems unattainable due to her beauty and attributes, yet being confident enough that in the end Dalex will win her with his smooth talk and seductive compliments.

