Giants hope to get rookie WR Kadarius Toney some reps on Sunday vs. Patriots

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney runs with the ball during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Aug. 10. Credit: Brad Penner. Saquon Barkley, Kyle Rudolph and Kenny Golladay will not play in Sunday’s preseason finale against the Patriots, coach Joe Judge announced on Friday. The three, along with other veterans such as John Ross and Danny Shelton, are at various points in their recovery and return from injuries, so it’s best to let them sit this one out and try to get as healthy as possible for the regular season.