FIFA 21: How to complete the FIFA 22 Week 1 Pre-Season Objectives challenge
EA Sports is gearing up to launch FIFA 22 in October, but that doesn’t mean everything is done with FIFA 21 just yet. To end the life cycle of FIFA 21 with a bang, EA has begun the FIFA 22 Pre-Season promotion. Starting on August 27, EA Sports will start releasing weekly Objectives challenge, and FIFA players can earn rewards for the remainder of 21, plus for FIFA 22. So, what can you earn for this week. Let’s go over the rewards, plus the Objectives challenges for Week 1.www.gamepur.com
Comments / 0