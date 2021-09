Three takeaways from the Giants’ 22-20 loss to the Patriots on Sunday in their preseason finale. 1. With Adoree’ Jackson held out with a sprained ankle, rookie CB Rodarius Williams started alongside James Bradberry. Williams was tested on the first defensive series and had WR Nelson Agholor so well-covered that Cam Newton was forced to throw the ball into the turf. In the third quarter, Williams blanketed Isaiah Zuber in the end zone to force an incompletion. It appears Williams, a sixth-round pick, has a spot locked up.