Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dona Ana by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 18:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 627 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Organ, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Organ, Talavera, East Mesa, Northeast Las Cruces, Aguirre Springs and Portions of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument. This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 154 and 163. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Organ#Talavera#Northeast Las Cruces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Bates County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bates by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bates The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Flood Warning for Small Streams in Southeastern Bates County in west central Missouri * Until 1000 AM CDT Sunday. * At 958 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding ongoing northeast of Rockville. Multiple water rescues have occurred. The area with the greatest impact will be between SE State Route W and the St. Clair county line. Additional low-lying areas are likely prone to flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockville.
Arthur County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur; Keith THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ARTHUR AND NORTH CENTRAL KEITH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 AM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service North Platte.
Luna County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Luna FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN LUNA COUNTY Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Environmentweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Grand Canyon Country by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-08 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning is reserved for only the hottest days of the year and is issued when temperatures are expected to rise to dangerous levels. Day hikers on Bright Angel Trail should descend no further than 1.5 miles. Between the hours of 10 AM and 4 PM, physical activity is discouraged. Hikers should attempt to be out of the canyon and at Indian Garden or Bright Angel Campground between these hours. All hikers should have adequate gear, including a wide-brimmed hat, sunscreen, salty snacks, sufficient water and an electrolyte mix. Doubling your calorie intake helps maintain your energy. Hike smart. Target Area: Grand Canyon Country EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 7 PM MST WEDNESDAY BELOW 4000 FEET * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 expected below 4000 feet. * WHERE...Lower elevations of the Grand Canyon, including Phantom Ranch and the Colorado River. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 7 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN EDDY COUNTY At 510 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Walnut Canyon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Whites City and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Dark Canyon, Black River and Crooked Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Chaves County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chaves by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Chaves FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL CHAVES COUNTY At 610 PM MDT, Emergency management reported that flash flooding was occurring in northern Roswell where cars are stuck in high water and several people are being rescued from flood waters. Rainfall reports across northern Roswell range from 2 to 3 inches. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Roswell and Bottomless Lakes State Park. This includes the following highways Highway 380 between Mile Markers 156 and 165. This includes the following streams and drainages Eightmile Draw, Hondo, Rio, South Spring River, Middle Berrendo Creek, Rocky Arroyo, Berrendo Creek, North Spring River and Pecos River. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Charleston County, SCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton * WHAT...Less than one half foot of inundation above ground level along shorelines and tidal waterways (6.9 to 7.0 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 7:00 PM at Charleston. Very minor saltwater inundation will be possible 15 to 30 minutes before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 04/07 PM 7.0 1.2 0.8 N/A Minor 05/07 AM 5.7 -0.1 0.4 N/A None 05/08 PM 6.7 0.9 0.4 N/A None 06/08 AM 5.8 0.0 0.2 N/A None 06/08 PM 6.8 1.0 0.4 N/A None
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 501 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Walnut Canyon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Whites City and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Dark Canyon, Black River and Crooked Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 14:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, Organ and East Mesa. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:18:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, Organ and East Mesa. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, Organ and East Mesa. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Dona Ana County Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Arthur County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arthur by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 04:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 05:08:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ARTHUR COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 AM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service North Platte.
Franklin County, ARweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 04:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 07:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Franklin County in west central Arkansas * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 450 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ozark... Altus Wiederkehr Village... Watalula Jethro... Cravens Paradise... Barnes Lonelm... Toney Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Franklin County, ARweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 04:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Franklin County in west central Arkansas * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 450 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ozark... Altus Wiederkehr Village... Watalula Jethro... Cravens Paradise... Barnes Lonelm... Toney Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Arthur County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 04:22:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur; Keith THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ARTHUR AND NORTH CENTRAL KEITH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 AM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service North Platte.
Arthur County, NEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur; Keith THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ARTHUR AND NORTH CENTRAL KEITH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 AM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service North Platte.
Franklin County, ARweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 02:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Franklin The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Franklin County in west central Arkansas * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 450 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ozark... Altus Wiederkehr Village... Watalula Jethro... Cravens Paradise... Barnes Lonelm... Toney Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Holt County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 08:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 08:24:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Holt THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL HOLT COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 815 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service North Platte.

Comments / 0

Community Policy