Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dona Ana by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 18:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 627 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Organ, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Organ, Talavera, East Mesa, Northeast Las Cruces, Aguirre Springs and Portions of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument. This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 154 and 163. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0