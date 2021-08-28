Becky Lynch Denies Bianca Belair's SummerSlam Rematch on WWE SmackDown

Tonight's SmackDown kicked off with the return of Becky Lynch, fresh off her SmackDown Women's Championship win at SummerSlam. She started by saying The Man has come home to Little Rock, and celebrated her big win. "I missed you guys. Let me tell you, when I had to give up my Raw Women's Championship a year and a half ago, it was one of the hardest things I've ever had to, not because I was giving up a title, but it was like giving up my life as I knew it, and I promise you've I've been training to get to where I once was," Lynch said. "I have a new set of priorities, and if you thought I was deadly before, you have no idea of how deadly I am about to be."