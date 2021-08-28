Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Becky Lynch Denies Bianca Belair's SummerSlam Rematch on WWE SmackDown

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight's SmackDown kicked off with the return of Becky Lynch, fresh off her SmackDown Women's Championship win at SummerSlam. She started by saying The Man has come home to Little Rock, and celebrated her big win. "I missed you guys. Let me tell you, when I had to give up my Raw Women's Championship a year and a half ago, it was one of the hardest things I've ever had to, not because I was giving up a title, but it was like giving up my life as I knew it, and I promise you've I've been training to get to where I once was," Lynch said. "I have a new set of priorities, and if you thought I was deadly before, you have no idea of how deadly I am about to be."

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Zelina Vega
Person
Carmella
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Dolph Ziggler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Wwe Backstage#Combat#Smackdown Women#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Demands ‘Burial’ Of Top WWE Diva

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly the brain behind the return of Becky Lynch, who has been away from the company for a year due to pregnancy. She went on to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam as Sasha Banks who was scheduled for the match could not compete. ‘The Man’ shockingly squashed Bianca Belair and the decision of the outcome for the way it happened was lambasted.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Bayley

One of the couples that were formed right in the rings and backstage of the WWE, is made up of the two former world champions of their respective categories: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two were in fact champions of both the most important world titles of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, with the beautiful Becky who even held both belts together, being defined at that juncture "Becky 2 Belts"
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair makes an interesting revelation about Becky Lynch

We know very well that often the public in wrestling can be very annoying when they want, especially with inappropriate or unsolicited choirs that can put those in the ring in difficulty. When the road tour resumed after the pandemic, the biggest fear was that the WWE Universe could use these chants to annoy and try in vain to be cooler.
WWE411mania.com

Becky Lynch Shows Off Physique in New Gym Photo

– WWE SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch, who recently returned to action at WWE SummerSlam 2021, shared a gym photo on her Instagram account this week, showing off her fit physique. You can see her Instagram post below. Lynch wrote in the caption, “Back, and better than ever. Special thanks...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘In Trouble’ With AEW Star?

Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEstillrealtous.com

WWE Files New Trademark For Becky Lynch

The night after the 2020 Money in the Bank pay-per-view Becky Lynch announced her pregnancy then she relinquished the Raw Women’s Championship to Asuka before taking a hiatus. Prior to her absence from WWE programming Becky Lynch was one of the top stars in WWE, and fans heard Lynch refer...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Bianca Belair talks about Sasha Banks' status

SummerSlam has given us many surprises and not only with regard to the great return that appeared in the Main Event. Over the course of the long-awaited show, it was announced that Sasha Banks would not be taking to the event and would not be taking on the bitter rival, champion Bianca Belair.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff On How Brock Lesnar’s Return May Be Negative For WWE

At WWE SummerSlam 2021, WWE welcomed back two of their very best talents in Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar. Becky Lynch made her return to interrupt SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and challenge her to a match for Belair’s title, in which “The Man” won fairly easily. In the main event of the show, Brock Lesnar approached Roman Reigns following “The Tribal Chief’s” win over John Cena. After the show went off the air, Lesnar gave Cena an F5.
WWEBleacher Report

Roman Reigns' Next Feud, Heel Becky Lynch and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Friday's post-SummerSlam edition of SmackDown was a strong show with some good matches and a few segments that kicked off some new feuds. Becky Lynch made her return to the blue brand and received a huge ovation. She was quickly confronted by Bianca Belair, Carmella, Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

REPORT: Becky Lynch replaces Sasha Banks and defeats Bianca Belair

SummerSlam 2021 was hit with a huge blow when news broke on Saturday that Sasha Banks was pulled from the card for undisclosed reasons. She was scheduled to face Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women’s title. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc first reported the news, which was later corroborated...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Paige takes a shot at WWE

After several months of waiting, Becky Lynch made her return to WWE in SummerSlam Pay Per View. A return to the ring that she caused a sensation especially for how she went in the event of the summer. Becky arrived to replace the absent Sasha Banks and won the title in an incredible way after 27 seconds in a sort of 'squash match' The goal of Vince McMahon's company is to get Becky back as Heel in this interesting feud.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Finn Balor Vs. Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair Challenges Becky Lynch

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package to hype tonight’s main event. We’re live from the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida as fireworks go off inside the arena. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves, who is replacing Pat McAfee, who is out recovering from COVID-19. Cole says McAfee will be back next week for Super SmackDown from Madison Square Garden.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Returns To WWE SmackDown, New #1 Contender Revealed

Bianca Belair is the new #1 contender to new SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opened with The Man coming to the ring to discuss her SummerSlam return and quick win over Belair. Becky talked about how good it feels to be back on top, and said when she gave up the RAW Women’s Title last year it felt like she was giving up part of her identity but she promised she’s been working hard every day to get back where she was. Becky also said she does have a new life now, and a new set of priorities, and if we thought she was dangerous when fighting for herself, we have no idea how deadly she’s about to be now.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Sabotage’ Becky Lynch With Fake Boos

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair’s feud might just be in it’s infancy but it’s already captured O the full attention of the WWE Universe. Lynch would shockingly re-debut after a year away from the company due to pregnancy at WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event last month. It would be here where Lynch would defeat Belair in convincing fashion for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship. Becky Lynch recently showed off her abs in this beautiful photo.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: Roman Reigns vs. Finn Balor

Tonight's SmackDown takes place from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Universal Champion Roman Reigns defends his title against Finn Balor in tonight's main event. Balor confronted Reigns at the end of last week's episode during Reigns and The Usos' championship celebration. Balor demanded his title shot for tonight after John Cena stole his SummerSlam match. The heels beat down Balor until The Street Profits made the save.
WWEcentralrecorder.com

WWE Smackdown September 3rd 2021 – 5 Must See Moments!

This is one of the most awaited editions of WWE SmackdownThe blue brand of WWE Create a stacked deck. The Street Profits took on The Usos in a battle for the tag team titles. Cesaro fought Seth Rollins during a duel between two of WWE’s top technical wrestlers. Finn Balor fought Roman Reigns to win the WWE Universal Title. This was the main event. Here are 5 must-see moments Friday Night Smackdown.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Bianca Belair’s Push, Vince McMahon’s Idea Behind Becky Lynch’s Return

WWE is reportedly not giving up on Bianca Belair’s push. As noted, Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view saw Becky Lynch make her surprise return and defeat Belair in just seconds to become the new champion. Lynch was the replacement for Sasha Banks, who missed the pay-per-view for unknown reasons. Carmella initially came out to replace Banks, but Lynch interrupted and took her out, then went up against Belair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy