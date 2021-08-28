Special Weather Statement issued for Coleman, Runnels by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 19:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coleman; Runnels A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Coleman and southeastern Runnels Counties through 815 PM CDT At 727 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Valera, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Voss, Valera, Talpa, Benoit, Mozelle, Fisk and Us-83 Near The Concho- Runnels County Line. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH