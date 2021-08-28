Cancel
Pima County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 09:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-27 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon, Summerhaven; Tucson Metro Area including Tucson, Green Valley, Marana, Vail A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Pima County through 600 PM MST At 526 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Flowing Wells, or 8 miles south of Oro Valley, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail, especially across northwest portions of the Tucson Metro Area. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana, Casas Adobes, Flowing Wells and Catalina Foothills. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 between mile markers 248 and 257. Route 77 between mile markers 70 and 78. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

