Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Garfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Garfield County through 700 PM MDT At 627 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles south of Sand Springs, or 38 miles southwest of Jordan, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Garfield County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH