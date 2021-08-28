Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Everton-Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Posted by 
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago

Everton are not considering selling star man Richarlison, who has been linked with a late move to Paris Saint-Germain should Kylian Mbappe complete a sensational move to Real Madrid.

Rafael Benitez's Everton take on Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday, with Richarlison set to be involved.

The Brazil forward helped his country win gold in Tokyo and has returned to make an impressive start to this campaign, scoring and assisting in the opening day draw with Southampton.

Madrid have made two bids for Mbappe, who wants to join Los Blancos, and reports emerged on Thursday that PSG would target Richarlison should the France star leave.

But Benitez insisted Everton had no plans to sell the 24-year-old.

"We are not considering selling him. He is our player, we are really pleased with him, really happy, and hopefully he can score a lot of goals for us," he said.

"We have some players that people know that they are good players, they can be players that people will be talking about with rumours, depending on other players, depending on this or that. But this speculation is something that [journalists] have to do, you need to give information to the fans.

"But the coaches, we have to concentrate on the players we have. We have our players here, we have an important game against Brighton and we will try to do our best to be sure we are ready."

Everton have been linked with a move for Brighton's Neal Maupay, who is hoping to recover from injury in time to face his would-be suitors.

"He's been important since he's been here," said Graham Potter.

"He's a player that's developing all the time. He's not perfect, but he has a lot of really good attributes and qualities that the team appreciates. We're pleased for him that he scored two goals in his first two games."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton and Hove Albion - Shane Duffy

Shane Duffy's Brighton career appeared to be over when he headed to Celtic on loan last season, but the former Everton defender has returned to play a key role in the Seagulls' two league wins so far, scoring against Watford last time out.

Everton - Richarlison

Since joining Everton in 2018, Richarlison has been involved in more Premier League goals for the Toffees than any other player (42 - 34 goals, eight assists). In their last game against Leeds United, no Everton player had more shots (five) or created more chances (more) than the Brazilian.

KEY OPTA FACTS

- The home side has never lost in eight Premier League meetings between Brighton and Everton (W6 D2), with Brighton winning two and drawing two against the Toffees at the AMEX Stadium.

- Everton are winless in their last four away games against Brighton in all competitions (D2 L2) since a 2-1 win in April 1983.Everton have conceded seven goals in their last two Premier League away games, as many as they had shipped in their previous 12 on the road in the competition.

- Brighton have won three of their last four Premier League games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 14 in the competition (W3 D5 L6). The Seagulls are looking to secure three consecutive Premier League victories for just the second time, previously doing so in October 2018.

- Only Liverpool (17) and West Ham (16) have had more shots on target than Everton (14) in the opening two Premier League games so far this season. The Toffees are averaging seven shots on target per game so far this term, compared to 3.9 in 2020-21.

Comments / 0

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Neal Maupay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Hove#Albion#Paris Saint Germain#Real Madrid#Psg#Brighton#Celtic#Seagulls#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

No rest for Everton as Huddersfield and Brighton loom

After getting through the first two match weeks of the Premier League campaign with four points, the schedule is set to get a bit more hectic. A midweek Carabao Cup match at Huddersfield Town, before a visit to Brighton & Hove Albion on the weekend follows the recent Saturday tilt against Leeds United; the Toffees cannot rest on their laurels even as the first international break beckons, as doing well in domestic cups is of course, massively important for the club just like every year.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Arsenal-linked Bissouma: Brighton & Hove Albion provide update

The Mali international has been a vital player for the Seagulls, who have won their opening two Premier League matches. Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has stated Arsenal-linked Yves Bissouma is enjoying his football at the club and that he cannot control what others are thinking. The midfielder...
Premier LeagueBBC

Brighton v Everton: Who makes your Toffees team?

Everton visit Brighton in the third round of Premier League fixtures on Saturday, but who will make it into Rafael Benitez's starting XI?. You'll be able to pick - and share on social media - your own line-up for every Premier League game throughout the campaign. It's up to you...
Premier LeagueDetroit Free Press

English Premier League: Everton at Brighton odds, picks and prediction

In an action-packed English Premier League weekend, Everton (1 win, 0 losses, 1 draw) will travel to take on Brighton (2-0-0). The match will be held at The Amex Stadium with kickoff set for 10 a.m. ET. Below, we preview the Everton vs. Brighton odds and lines, and make our best EPL bets, picks and predictions.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Everton at Brighton: Player & Manager Grades Poll

Who was your Everton Man of the Match in the game against Brighton & Hove Albion? Grade the players and manager on how they did. Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin got the goals for the Blues in an assured performance from Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure in the middle of the park, with embattled pair of Michael Keane and Mason Holgate playing a mistake-free game to get their first clean sheet of the season and indeed, Rafa Benitez’s first of his Everton tenure too.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Benitez delighted with Everton win at Brighton: Lots of positives

Everton extended their unbeaten start to the Premier League season as they produced a classy display to deservedly beat Brighton. Demarai Gray opened the scoring with a fine individual effort four minutes before the break as the Toffees managed a first win at Brighton in five attempts stretching back to April 1983.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Everton remain unbeaten with comfortable win at Brighton

Demarai Gray and Dominic Calvert-Lewin fired Everton to a commanding 2-0 win at Brighton as the Toffees extended their unbeaten start to the new Premier League campaign. Everton jumped into the embryonic table’s top four thanks to two wins and a draw, with Gray claiming his second goal of the season and Calvert-Lewin making it three in three games.
Premier LeagueESPN

Gray strikes as clinical Everton sink Brighton

New signing Demarai Gray scored his second goal in as many Premier League games for Everton and Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted a penalty as the Toffees continued their good start with a 2-0 win at Brighton on Saturday. Gray, who joined the Merseyside club from German side Bayer Leverkusen in July,...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Salomon Rondon delighted to be back playing under Rafael Benitez at Everton

New Everton signing Salomon Rondon credits manager Rafael Benitez with ‘changing his mentality’ during his two previous spells under the Spaniard. The Venezuela international completed a deadline-day return to the Premier League from China to be reunited with the man who previously signed him for Newcastle and Dalian Professional. Rondon...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Brighton manager Potter hopeful of Maupay return for Everton

Brighton manager Graham Potter is confident regarding the fitness of centre-forward Neal Maupay. The French striker came off with a shoulder problem during the side's 2-0 win over Watford in the Premier League. But Potter hopes that Maupay, who has goals in both of the Albion's two Premier League games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy