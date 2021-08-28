Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

“Wilner Hotline” Added to Sports360AZ.com

By Sports360AZ
sports360az.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am VERY pleased to announce that we have agreed to carry the popular “Wilner Hotline” Pac-12 content this afternoon. Jon’s work originates in the San Jose Mercury News and is carried in most Pac-12 markets. I’ve had Jon on as a TV show guest many times, and without a doubt, he’s the most compelling, complete read when it comes to Pac-12 football and basketball. As we start our 10th year of the company, having Jon provide insight, analysis, and commentary to the site and our other platforms is a big “win” in my book.

sports360az.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12 Football#American Football#Sports360az Com#The San Jose Mercury News#Executive Sports#Pac 12 Hotline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLtucson.com

Pac-12 Hotline: Ranking the impact newcomers for all 12 programs

In each of the past three seasons, the most impactful newcomer in the Pac-12 has been a quarterback. The streak began with the Mustache Man, Washington State’s Gardner Minshew, continued with USC true freshman Kedon Slovis in 2019 and then Washington rookie Dylan Morris, who only played four games last fall but led his team to a division title.
Footballsports360az.com

Football Week, Jon Wilner, Documentary Chop Up BTS

Bras id ready for August football to end as the high school and college season begins this week in Arizona. He’s ready for the Cardinals to start their season too, especially after the final round of roster cuts. Jon Wilner (14:30 on podcast) joined Brad to mention their new partnership as well as discuss the state of PAC-12 Football. Claudia, Devon, and Spurge (30:51 on podcast) join Brad to discuss the making of “Zach Hoffpauir: The Real Story.”
Arizona Statesports360az.com

AZ Audibles: Week One Preview

Every week, Sports360AZ’s Claudia Faust is joined by guests to provide stories, facts, storylines, and tidbits from games in a roundtable discussion on AZ Audibles. On this edition of AZ Audibles, Claudia Faust is joined by AZ high school football experts, Eric Sorenson and Zach Alvira. The crew discusses what they’re looking forward to in week one and if Chandler will be the team to beat in 2021. Join the conversation on Twitter with @Sports360AZ and be sure to use #FridayNight360AZ.
College SportsPosted by
CougsDaily

ESPN FPI Predicts BYU-Utah

It's rivalry week. After a weird week one in college football, BYU is 1-0 after holding on to beat Arizona 24-16. BYU will host Utah on Saturday night - the Utes are 1-0 with a victory over Weber State. Following last week's results, ESPN FPI updated its predictions for the...
NFLsports360az.com

Pac-12 Picks of the Week

The most important Pac-12 football season in ages begins in force this week with three games against Power Five opponents and five against the Group of Five. In other words, there’s more risk than reward. Multiple losses to Group of Five teams could offset victories in other games — unless...
Footballsports360az.com

Cesmat – The Jury is In at Casteel, Bulletin Board Material for Coaches…

Three years ago I wrote that Casteel quarterback Landon Jury would be one to remember. He’ll hit the varsity stage for the first time on Friday against Skyline. Just a junior, his opportunity for a signature victory will come at home against Hamilton next week. I’ve seen him compete in multiple sports since 7th grade. He’s a terrific student/athlete who has an uncanny knack on the field for finding ways to get out of trouble along with that rare ability to feel the pressure and not panic.
Colorado Stateralphiereport.com

Colorado Buffaloes vs. Northern Colorado Bears: Week 1 College Football Preview

The Colorado Buffaloes will see changes going into the 2021 football season, but they’re not too far off from where they were last December. With former starting QB Sam Noyer transferring to Oregon State, the Buffaloes will rely on redshirt freshman Brendon Lewis to carry them this season. The dual-threat passer has very little experience under center, with his first start coming against Texas in last year’s Alamo Bowl. Despite that, Lewis comes ready to compete and hopes to silence any naysayers who doubt his ability.
uwdawgpound.com

30 Day Countdown, Day 1: UW’s 2021 Game Recaps

The Dawgs welcome fans back into Husky Stadium with a reasonably comfortable win. The Grizz score a few more points than would be ideal, but keep in mind that this is the #9 ranked team in FBS and returns arguably the top receiver in the Big Sky in Samuel Akem. Husky fans will enjoy being at a football game at long last, and a clinical, efficient performance by Dylan Morris and the Cam Davis/Richard Newton duo makes everyone forget that Montana moved the ball reasonably well.
Pullman, WAAlliance Review

Utah State at Washington State odds, expert picks and prediction

The Utah State Aggies and Washington State Cougars meet Saturday at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Utah State vs. Washington State odds and lines, and make our expert college football picks, predictions and bets. The Aggies tumbled to...
San Jose, CAuscannenbergmedia.com

Sports editor predictions for USC vs. San Jose State

Before each game this USC football season, Annenberg Media’s sports staff will make prop predictions and pick a winner. Read on to see our editors’ picks for Week 1 against San Jose State. Fans will be back in the Coliseum Saturday as USC takes on San Jose State in the...
Utah State247Sports

How to watch: Washington State vs. Utah State

WASHINGTON STATE ON Saturday is looking to fully put last season's 1-3 covid-affected campaign in the rear view mirror and get off to a promising start. Most pundits say if WSU is to go bowling, it has to win its opener against Utah State. Here's how to watch. WHERE: Martin...
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Yardbarker

BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Houston could join Big 12 in 2023?

It was reported Thursday that a Big 12 subcommittee made up of Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades, Iowa State president Wendy Wintersteen and Kansas chancellor Douglas A. Girod could recommend that the conference extend formal invitations to BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston at some point during the upcoming college football season as a reaction to Texas and Oklahoma officially defecting to the SEC in the summer of 2025.
NFLsports360az.com

Wilner – Future Labor Day Weekends and Pac-12 Media Deals

There were 55 college football games available for viewing across all broadcast, cable, and digital platforms on Saturday, the first full day of the 2021 season. On Sunday, there is only one. On Monday: one. The Pac-12 wants to increase media exposure for its chief export. It should own Labor...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Rips Major College Football Head Coach

FOX Sports 1 personality Colin Cowherd shared some brutally honest thoughts on USC Trojans head coach Clay Helton on Saturday afternoon. USC is taking on San Jose State to open the 2021 college football season. The Trojans have been struggling at times, though they’re up, 23-7, in the fourth quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy