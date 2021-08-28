“Wilner Hotline” Added to Sports360AZ.com
I am VERY pleased to announce that we have agreed to carry the popular “Wilner Hotline” Pac-12 content this afternoon. Jon’s work originates in the San Jose Mercury News and is carried in most Pac-12 markets. I’ve had Jon on as a TV show guest many times, and without a doubt, he’s the most compelling, complete read when it comes to Pac-12 football and basketball. As we start our 10th year of the company, having Jon provide insight, analysis, and commentary to the site and our other platforms is a big “win” in my book.sports360az.com
