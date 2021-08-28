“Wilner Hotline” Added to Sports360AZ.com

The Colorado Buffaloes will see changes going into the 2021 football season, but they’re not too far off from where they were last December. With former starting QB Sam Noyer transferring to Oregon State, the Buffaloes will rely on redshirt freshman Brendon Lewis to carry them this season. The dual-threat passer has very little experience under center, with his first start coming against Texas in last year’s Alamo Bowl. Despite that, Lewis comes ready to compete and hopes to silence any naysayers who doubt his ability.