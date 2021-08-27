Programmer Makes Google Maps for the Original 8-Bit Nintendo Entertainment System a Reality

Pokemon originally got its debut on the Nintendo Gameboy, with Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue introducing fans to the Kanto Region and the first generation of pocket monsters that helped populate this unique world that became one of the most popular anime franchises in the world today. Now, fans can watch dozens of episodes from the anime series on the Nintendo Switch with Pokemon TV, as well as participate in a number of other activities related to the world that brought to life the likes of Ash Ketchum, Pikachu, and hundreds of other creatures throughout the years.