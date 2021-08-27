Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Programmer Makes Google Maps for the Original 8-Bit Nintendo Entertainment System a Reality

techeblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWay back in 2012, Google released a video showing Google Maps 8-Bit for the NES as an April Fools’ Day joke. This version would let NES users search for famous landmarks and sites around the world, complete with 8-bit Street View. You could also get detailed directions to avoid dangerous paths or battle your way through a world of powerful monsters and mystic treasures. Read more for a video of a programmer who brought this joke to life in 2021.

www.techeblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps#Nintendo Nes#Super Nintendo#Nes#Lcd#The Start Pipe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Google
Related
Cell Phonespocketnow.com

Google Maps borrows useful Waze feature

Google is, once again, borrowing one of the standout features from the Waze navigation app. According to a report from AndroidPolice, Google has sent a message to Maps beta testers that the next major feature to be added in the Maps will be the automatic display of prices for tolls on roads, bridges, and other potentially expensive additions to your navigation route.
Video GamesDestructoid

Determined modder puts Google Maps on the NES

Hackers and modders have found ways to port all kinds of games, usually Doom, onto other systems. But a new video shows how one person managed to get Google Maps working on some old Nintendo hardware, complete with retro graphics. Creator “ciciplusplus” posted to YouTube and Reddit today about the...
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Google Maps To List Toll Fees In An Upcoming Update

Google Maps doesn’t currently list toll fees, but it looks like it could here in the near future. As reported by Android Police, Google maps Preview Program members have been notified about the addition for an upcoming update. If you live in an area that has toll bridges or roads,...
Video GamesGamespot

The Super Nintendo Entertainment System Is Officially 30 Years Old Today

On this day in 1991, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System officially launched in North America. While it had arrived in Japan as the Super Famicom in November 1990, the US launch resulted in a console with a radically different outer appearance thanks to Nintendo of America industrial designer Lance Barr. A combination of strong angles, a few rounded areas, and a distinctive color scheme resulted in the console becoming an iconic piece of hardware for its generation.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Google Maps Forces You To Share Location Data For Turn-By-Turn Navigation

In order to use Google Maps, you have to turn on the location data. There is no surprise here, as all the other navigation apps work similarly to offer navigation features. However, Google’s way of handling location data has always been under a shadow of a doubt. Researchers, a few years ago, found out that Google went onto collect user’s location data, even after they denied such permissions.
Internetlifewire.com

How to Get Street View on Google Maps

This article explains how to enter Street View in Google Maps on the web and mobile app. You can then move the photo to look around or go forward to see even more. With Google Maps on the web, you can feel as if you’re part of a location with Street View. You can also view older photos of your Street View location where available.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Nintendo Download for 8/26/21

It’s fitting this last Nintendo Download of August comes out a day before August 27th. Since a certain assassin otaku gets his third, and perhaps final, game tomorrow! But that’s not all. The Nintendo Download for 8/26/21 also has a bunch of other interesting titles, a digital spotlight, a demo and the usual sales and goodies. But first, let’s all grab our Beam Katanas and check in with Travis Touchdown.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Risk System (Nintendo Switch)

Risk System is an action arcade game developed by Newt Industries and published by Hidden Trap. It’s a shoot ’em up that takes its controls to a new level. If you’re a fan of these types of games, then there’s a lot to love about this one. Learning the controls...
ComicsComicBook

Pokemon TV Hits The Nintendo Switch

Pokemon originally got its debut on the Nintendo Gameboy, with Pokemon Red and Pokemon Blue introducing fans to the Kanto Region and the first generation of pocket monsters that helped populate this unique world that became one of the most popular anime franchises in the world today. Now, fans can watch dozens of episodes from the anime series on the Nintendo Switch with Pokemon TV, as well as participate in a number of other activities related to the world that brought to life the likes of Ash Ketchum, Pikachu, and hundreds of other creatures throughout the years.
NFLmakeuseof.com

How to Make a Nintendo Switch Mii

There’s something hopeful about avatars; little symbols of ourselves in the virtual world. For those of us who have been staying loyal to the gods of gaming, we’ve been moving from console to console as we age. In many ways, an avatar makes it feel like your journey across devices exists in the same world.
Cell Phonesasapland.com

Ordering Food now is simple with Google Maps – No app required!

Google has recently launched an update to its multiple services. If you are a foodie, who loves ordering food online – you would not need to install the specific apps anymore. The Google Maps, Search and Google Assistant have now been updated with the facility to order food online smoothly.
Cell PhonesT3.com

Google Maps will make you share your data to get directions

Google Maps is rolling out a new prompt on Android and iOS apps that asks you to approve that your GPS data and route be used to help provide real-time traffic data for other drivers. This form of crowdsourcing is not unusual for traffic data and the popular community-based mapping app Wayze (now owned by Google) relies on it.
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Explore an 8-Bit Earth with a Raspberry Pi Google Maps NES Cartridge

Back in 2012, Google teased a video of a working Google Maps NES cartridge. It showed a demonstration of a family plugging in the cartridge and even blowing on it to get access to an 8-bit version of our planet. Unfortunately, this was just part of an April Fool’s Day gag, but that didn’t stop maker Ciciplusplus from developing his own, functional Google Maps NES cartridge almost a decade later with the help of a Raspberry Pi.
Video Gamesinputmag.com

This YouTuber made Google Maps playable on Nintendo

Google Maps on the Nintendo might not be that useful, but it's a lot more fun. April Fools’ is awful. Devising an entire holiday dedicated to willfully deceiving your loved ones or worse, your customers, is basically the definition of setting yourself up for failure. But even with how bad April Fools’ existence is, and the pantheon of pranks gone wrong, we’re left with at least one 8-bit silver lining...
TV ShowsDIY Photography

Google’s latest upscaling technology makes CSI TV shows a reality

Google has introduced a new upscaling technology that turns low-resolution images into detailed high-resolution ones It can start with a portrait as tiny as 64×64 upscale it to 1024×1024 while preserving all the detail. Researchers Jonathan Ho and Chitwan Saharia shared the details of the technology in a post on...
Video Gamestecheblog.com

Mario Kart 8 Tracks Can Now be Found in Microsoft Flight Simulator

A Twitch streamer who goes by “llogicoma” decided that Mario Kart 8 tracks would be fun if enjoyed with various aircraft in Microsoft Flight Simulator, so he made it a reality. This mod is still a work in progress, so you’ll see in the short playthrough that not everything is as it should be. How was this made? Models of the Mario Kart 8 tracks were downloaded and then a Blender addon, called Blender2MSFS, was used to turn them into 3D assets for Microsoft Flight Simulator. Read more for a video demonstration and additional information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy