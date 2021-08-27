Programmer Makes Google Maps for the Original 8-Bit Nintendo Entertainment System a Reality
Way back in 2012, Google released a video showing Google Maps 8-Bit for the NES as an April Fools’ Day joke. This version would let NES users search for famous landmarks and sites around the world, complete with 8-bit Street View. You could also get detailed directions to avoid dangerous paths or battle your way through a world of powerful monsters and mystic treasures. Read more for a video of a programmer who brought this joke to life in 2021.www.techeblog.com
