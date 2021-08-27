Don’t Pay $80, Get AfterShokz OpenMove Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones for $55.96 Shipped – Today Only
AfterShokz OpenMove Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones are perfect for any outdoor activities or when you need to hear your surroundings, and it’s being offered for just $55.96 shipped, today only, originally $79.95. Since it’s powered by bone conduction technology, these headphones allow you to stay connected and aware of your surroundings, while its lightweight partial titanium fit delivers open-ear comfort. The IP55 rating means that it can repel sweat, dust, and moisture. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.www.techeblog.com
