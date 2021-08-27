Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Don’t Pay $80, Get AfterShokz OpenMove Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones for $55.96 Shipped – Today Only

techeblog.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfterShokz OpenMove Wireless Bone Conduction Headphones are perfect for any outdoor activities or when you need to hear your surroundings, and it’s being offered for just $55.96 shipped, today only, originally $79.95. Since it’s powered by bone conduction technology, these headphones allow you to stay connected and aware of your surroundings, while its lightweight partial titanium fit delivers open-ear comfort. The IP55 rating means that it can repel sweat, dust, and moisture. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.

www.techeblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Headphones#Android#Bone Conduction#Ip55#Ios#Mac#Usb C#Openmove#Standard#Earplug Mode#Eq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
TechnologyPhone Arena

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) is cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Unlike previous generations of Apple's iPad Pro powerhouses, the 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch tablets are not created equal, featuring one major difference outside of the screen size and resolution department. That makes the fifth-gen...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away the Surface Pro 7, Surface Laptop today

It can be difficult to choose between a tablet and a laptop, but with the Microsoft Surface products you can have both. Portability, versatility, and power are what matters when browsing these Surface Pro deals, Surface Laptop deals, student laptop deals, and laptop deals. And right now, at Best Buy, you can get $100 off the 12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Touch-Screen, and $200 off the 12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Touch Screen. Those are two incredibly versatile 2-in-1 laptops, for incredibly low prices.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

This Wi-Fi Smart Plug is so cheap today it could be a mistake

When most people think of smart homes, they think of things like video doorbell deals that require some effort to set up. However, you don’t need to install a complex, interconnected home system to turn some of your electric gadgets into smart devices. Sometimes, all you need are a few handy plugs, a Wi-Fi connection, and a mobile phone, and you can turn everything from your desk lamp to your electric keyboard into a smart device. That’s why we’re excited to share this amazing deal on the TP-Link Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Plug Mini that’s available right now at Best Buy. You can get one of these handy smart plugs for only $10, shaving off $8 from the original price of $18.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This 32-inch 4K monitor is so cheap for Labor Day it could be a mistake

Labor Day is creeping closer and retailers are pushing Labor Day sales up on the calendar, like the Walmart Labor Day Sale, as well as these monitor deals and gaming monitor deals. When it comes to screens, bigger can be better, and today, at Walmart, you can score $271 off this 32-inch LG Screen Split 32UD59-B 4K LED Monitor. It’s down to only $329, a massive drop from its original price of $600. That’s nearly half off. Immerse yourself in your work, content, and games, with this monitor from LG — on sale today!
ElectronicsCNET

Best Labor Day laptop deals: Save $630 on an HP Pavilion 15, $350 on a MSI Prestige 14 and more

Whether you're in search of an easy-to-use laptop for going back to school or a powerful computer for your work-from-home grind, now is a great time to find an affordable device that suits your needs. Apple's new M1-powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are each discounted by $150. You can save $350 on the sleek MSI Prestige 14 or $300 Dell's premium Inspiron 7000 two-in-one convertible. And check out the loaded HP Pavilion laptop that's discounted by a whopping $630 on Newegg right now.
ElectronicsCNET

Best Buy Labor Day sale live now: SSDs, TVs, indoor herb kits and more

Labor Day sales are upon us, and Best Buy is one of the biggest stores getting in on the deals action this holiday weekend. The annual Best Buy Labor Day sale is live now through Monday, Sept. 6, giving you three days to take advantage of discounts on fast solid-state drives, 4K TVs, home appliances and more.
TechnologyInternational Business Times

USB-C To Lightning Cable Implanted With Password Stealing Chip Puts Users At Risk

A USB-C to Lightning cable implanted with a chip capable of stealing passwords and leaking credentials entered into a connected device now puts users at serious risk. The “OMG Cable,” a chip implanted wire, is capable of leaking everything that a user types on iPhone, iPad, or Mac keyboards connected to it, The Vice reported.
ElectronicsCNET

Best Labor Day sales: Deals on LG OLED TV, Weber grill, Dyson vacuum, laptops and more

It's Labor Day Weekend, and Labor Day sales are in full swing! This holiday weekend is typically rife with sales, bringing deals on everything from grills and vacuums to apparel, laptops and gaming chairs. It's basically the Black Friday at the end of the summer. On the electronics front, the Best Buy Labor Day sale joins steep discounts from HP, Lenovo and more, so you're set if you need new electronics for work or school. It's also a good time to stock up on hiking gear, invest in a new mattress or upgrade to a new TV without breaking the bank.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Grab a great deal on Aftershokz sports headphones right now

Right now, you can pick up the Aftershokz Aeropex bone conduction headphones for just £119.95 at Amazon. That's a saving of £30 off the regular price, and an impressive deal for this premium headset. Aftershokz makes some of the best running headphones and swimming headphones around, and they rarely drop...
ElectronicsPopular Science

The best bone-conduction headphones for sound and safety

Headphones can play a lot of valuable roles: they let you jam out to music, dive into podcasts, or dial into phone calls while blocking out environmental noise. This can help you concentrate on tasks, but there are some circumstances when being cut off from what’s around you isn’t optimal. If you’ve got a bone to pick with the way traditional audio devices disconnect you from the world, there is another option. The best bone-conduction headphones let you enjoy all your favorite listening experiences with your ear canal exposed, so you can drive, walk, run, bike, swim, etc.—all while remaining completely aware of your surroundings.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

With audio-grade components, Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 wireless over-ear headphones bring you an extended frequency range with accurate clarity. Need more features? Let’s keep checking. The ATH-M50xBT2 are a pair of professional wireless headphones that weighs 1 pound. With adjustable, padded headband and cushioned earcups, the wireless over-ear headphones offer a custom...
Electronicshiconsumption.com

Yamaha Debuts A Wireless Pair Of ANC Headphones With 3D Sound Tracking

Yamaha has long been an important force in the audio realm, though traditionally the Tuning Fork Company has operated in the mid-tier space, which is what makes the debut of the Japanese brand’s latest $500 headphone release so noteworthy. Christened the YH-L700A, this new wireless over-ear ANC headphone model features...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Yamaha’s new wireless headphones take aim at the AirPods Max

Yamaha’s latest wireless headphones, the $500 YH-L700A, appear to be priced and designed as the ultimate alternative to Apple’s $549 AirPods Max. In addition to active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency modes, the YH-L700A feature the company’s version of spatial audio, which it enables via head-tracking — the same technology that Apple uses in its AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. They’re available starting today on Yamaha’s website and soon from retailers like Best Buy.
ElectronicsTechHive

Get a robovac for $114 in Amazon's today-only blowout sale

Winter is coming and with it the desire to curl up with a hot cup of tea. In times like that who wants to bother getting off the couch to vacuum? Well, with today's deals you could stay on that couch and have a robot vacuum the floor for you, all without breaking the bank. Amazon is throwing a big one-day sale on Coredy's affordable robot vacuums including several all-time lows.
ElectronicsPosted by
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Score This Pair of Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $98

If you’re looking for a pair of Bluetooth headphones that will help you focus on your music (or work calls) while tuning out the noise, you’re in luck: Sony’s WH-CH710N Noise-Cancelling Headphones are on sale for $98. Regularly $179.99+, this limited-time deal knocks $82 off the price, which means they’re almost 50% off. Amazon Buy: Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones $98.00 The over-ear Bluetooth headphones support digital noise cancellation, which means they use microphones to block sounds before they reach your ears. This means you can get work done in a noisy environment without getting distracted. Sensors in the headphone will detect the environment you’re in...
ElectronicsIGN

Daily Deals: Sony Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones for $69, $8 Nintendo Switch Case, $15 Truly Wireless Earbuds

There are a lot of hefty discounts today. Walmart has the Sony WH-CH700N active noise cancelling headphones for $69. There's no other noise cancelling headphone in the same price range that can match it in terms of quality and performance. Amazon is offering 70% off the official Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch. Lenovo is offering 70% off its own branded truly wireless earbuds, and now it's available at a practically throw-away price. Today's also the very last day to take advantage of Herman Miller's gaming chair sale... that is, if you've got the budget to afford a $1000+ chair. These deals and more below.
CelebritiesCNET

The Rock's wireless headphones boast 45-hour battery life

Fitness brand Under Armour has teamed up with Samsung-owned audio brand JBL and movie superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to produce a set of wireless headphones with a claimed 45 hours of battery life. The $300 UA Project Rock Over-Ear Headphones feature JBL Charged Sound for "maximum motivation and amplified...
Computerstecheblog.com

Don’t Pay $1100, Get the MSI Prestige 14 EVO Professional Laptop for $599 Shipped AR – Today Only

MSI’s Prestige 14 EVO Professional Laptop is great for school, work, or productivity, and you can get one for $599 shipped after $100 rebate, today only, originally $1099. This model features a 14-inch (1920×1080) FHD Ultra Thin Bezel IPS 100% sRGB Display with a 720p IR HD Webcam, an Intel Core i5 1135G7 4-Core processor (11th Gen), 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, a 512GB NVMe Solid State Drive SSD, Intel Harrison Peak WiFi (2×2 802.11ax) and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Fashion-Branded Wireless Headphones

The Diesel True Wireless earbuds have been unveiled by the fashion brand to provide consumers with a stylish way to enjoy their favorite audio from anywhere. The earbuds come in two color options including red and black, which are both outfitted with Bluetooth 5.0 technology to connect to your choice of device with ease. Users can take advantage of up to 32-hours of battery life with the accompanying carrying case to enjoy multi-day use.

Comments / 0

Community Policy