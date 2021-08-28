LeVar Burton Almost Had An Entirely Different Career
LeVar Burton's life is quite a story to behold. He once explored the final frontier on "Star Trek," went boldly beyond where no man has gone before, and also encouraged kids to take a look inside a book to explore their wildest imaginings for 23 years on the "Reading Rainbow." He even had the insurmountable honor of playing the role of the ancestral Kunta Kinte on "Roots," and recently was tapped to be a guest host on the well-beloved TV show "Jeopardy!"www.nickiswift.com
