LeVar Burton Almost Had An Entirely Different Career

LeVar Burton's life is quite a story to behold. He once explored the final frontier on "Star Trek," went boldly beyond where no man has gone before, and also encouraged kids to take a look inside a book to explore their wildest imaginings for 23 years on the "Reading Rainbow." He even had the insurmountable honor of playing the role of the ancestral Kunta Kinte on "Roots," and recently was tapped to be a guest host on the well-beloved TV show "Jeopardy!"

TV & Videosnickiswift.com

The Truth About LeVar Burton's Future On Jeopardy!

As the battle wages on over who will fill the footprints of the late "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek nearly a year after his death, new information first reported by TMZ has shed light on the game show's casting process — or lack thereof. As the gossip site reported on August 25, it seems that the show's rotating cast of guest hosts — among which included beloved actor and "Reading Rainbow" star LeVar Burton, NBC anchor Robin Roberts, and actor Mayim Bialik (who ultimately landed the gig for NBC primetime specials) — was more of a sham than not.
TV & VideosPopculture

Inside 'Jeopardy!'s Decision to Pass on LeVar Burton as Host

Jeopardy is going through a bit of an identity crisis at the moment amid the hosting drama. While Mike Richards, one of the show's executive producers, was originally named as the full-time replacement for the late Alex Trebek, he subsequently stepped down from the position amid scandal. Since then, fans have been clamoring for Jeopardy to name LeVar Burton as Trebek's successor. However, it doesn't seem likely that he will be named as the new host. A new report from TMZ is shedding some light on the entire situation, including why Burton was possibly passed over by Jeopardy.
TV & VideosFox News

'Jeopardy!' never truly considered LeVar Burton as host: report

As "Jeopardy!" scrambles to find a new host following executive producer Mike Richards’ exit from the gig, it seems everyone is turning to fan-favorite LeVar Burton, except for Sony Entertainment. The discussion to have the "Reading Rainbow" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" actor be the permanent replacement for Alex...
TV & VideosSt. Louis American

Fans champion Levar Burton as Jeopardy! permanent host

Levar Burton, former Reading Rainbow host, filled in as a guest host of Jeopardy! the last week of July. Even after thousands of fans signed online petitions supporting Burton, it was instead announced on the evening of Aug. 5 that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards was in talks with Sony Pictures Television to replace the late Alex Trebek.
Celebritieskiss951.com

Ryan Reynolds Thinks LeVar Burton Should Be The Next ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Ryan Reynolds is rooting for LeVar Burton to be the next host of Jeopardy! following Mike Richards’ exit after a number of his offensive comments made in his podcast resurfaced. Richards “repeatedly used offensive language and disparaged women’s bodies” in 2013 and 2014 while hosting The Randumb Show podcast. Richards,...
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Another Big Celebrity Pleads ‘Jeopardy!’ To Hire LeVar Burton

Many were outraged when executive producer Mike Richards was named the newest daily host of Jeopardy! Even more were angry when his former podcast was uncovered because Mike had said a lot of offensive things on it. Mike ended up stepping down so the search for the new game show host continues. Another big celebrity is pleading the network to hire LeVar Burton.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why LeVar Burton Missing Out On Jeopardy Host Job Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

The long search for a permanent Jeopardy host following the death of Alex Trebek took some ups and downs with the guest hosts over the past year, and Reading Rainbow and Star Trek vet LeVar Burton was a clear favorite among fans for the job. In fact, there were fans pulling for him to become host before he even made his debut as a guest, and hopes were high that he would get the permanent position behind the podium. Unfortunately for those fans, that hasn't happened, but there may be a silver lining to Burton getting such a strong push for a prominent job.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Ryan Reynolds Backs LeVar Burton’s Campaign To Host ‘Jeopardy!’ Following Mike Richards’ Exit From Role

Ryan Reynolds has thrown his support behind LeVar Burton’s ongoing campaign to host Jeopardy!, following EP Mike Richards’ exit from the podium. The actor said as much—albeit in oblique fashion—in a post published to Twitter on Friday. In it, he shared how he relates to Burton’s experience, given the time he himself spent as an underdog, relentlessly pursuing his dream project. “Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015, Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him. It was awkward, because I agreed with them. But the studio didn’t see it,” he wrote. “Ultimately, the fans won, and the rest...
CelebritiesHealthline

Why LeVar Burton Is Encouraging People to Boldly Go Back to the Doctor

Actor and icon LeVar Burton is encouraging people to make appointments with their doctor to get life-saving health screenings they might have put on the back burner during the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 41 percent of adults in the United States delayed or avoided medical care shortly after the pandemic...
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

LeVar Burton, Ryan Reynolds And More Celebrities React To Mike Richards Stepping Down As Permanent Jeopardy Host

The frenzy surrounding the selection of Mike Richards as Jeopardy!’s new host was a lot, to say the least. But things heated up over the last week or so when past sexiest and off-color comments from Richards were discovered on his Twitter and a defunct podcast he hosted a few years. After apologizing for his offensive comments, the Jeopardy executive producer saw the writing on the wall and decided to step down from hosting the iconic game show. Of course, once the news of Richards stepping down broke, many celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds and Jeopardy! hopeful LeVar Burton, took to social to share their thoughts.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

LeVar Burton’s ‘Reading Rainbow’ to Be Celebrated in ‘Butterfly in the Sky’ Doc

After making its debut in 1983, the famed television program Reading Rainbow went on to achieve a 26-year run, became the most-watched PBS program in the classroom and win over 250 awards including 26 Emmys, the George Foster Peabody Award, among other honors. Now the program will be celebrated in a new documentary called Butterfly in the Sky from studio XTR. According to XTR, the documentary film, currently in production, is set to chronicle the journey of the educational children’s television program and aims to “honor the show’s legacy and teach younger generations about this milestone in television history in our...
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

LeVar Burton's Reading Rainbow is getting the documentary treatment

A new documentary called Butterfly in the Sky from studio XTR will delve into the legacy of Burton's PBS program, which celebrated kids reading during its 23-year run from 1983 to 2006. XTR says the film will “honor the show’s legacy and teach younger generations about this milestone in television history in our current era of distance learning.” Reading Rainbow earned 250 awards, including the Peabody and 26 Emmys. Bradford Thomason and Brett Whitcomb will direct. “Reading Rainbow was my window into the big city and into diverse cultures,” said Whitcomb. “With segments like those in ‘Hill of Fire,’ ‘Liang and the Magic Paintbrush,’ and countless other episodes, Reading Rainbow was arguably the first time I encountered ‘documentary-style’ television as a young person, planting a seed that would inspire me for the rest of my life and lead me to where I am in my career to this day.”
TV & VideosPopculture

LeVar Burton Classic Series Receives Documentary Treatment After 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Stint

Like Mr. Rogers and Bob Ross before him, LeVar Burton is getting the documentary treatment. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Butterfly in the Sky from studio XTR will cover Reading Rainbow and its 23 years on PBS. Reading Rainbow, in which Burton encouraged literacy and helped get kids excited about reading, was the most-watched PBS program in the classroom and received wide acclaim, winning over 250 awards including 26 Emmys and a Peabody Award.
TV & Videossumnernewscow.com

Sunday blog II: Why Jeopardy! needs Levar Burton from a longtime fan?

Commentary by Devin McCue, Sumner Newscow — There’s been a power vacuum since November 2020. No, I’m not talking about a vacuum in Washington, DC, I’m talking about Los Angeles on the set of one of the most important shows in American history: Jeopardy! Well, at least it’s important to me and thousands of others around the world.

Comments / 0

