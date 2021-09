While the New Orleans Saints have their starting quarterback for the 2021 season, it’s never too early to look ahead to the 2022 season. As of now, Jameis Winston is signed for just one year in New Orleans. There’s a real possibility that he isn’t with the Saints this time next year and if that’s the case, the Saints need to have a reliable option who is ready to take the field in Week 1 of the 2022 season.