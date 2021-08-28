Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Meade, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:25:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Meade; Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MEADE AND SOUTHERN PERKINS COUNTIES At 623 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Maurine, or 24 miles west of Faith, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 542 pm MDT quarter size hail and 70 mph winds were reported at Hoover. Power is out in places. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Faith and Durkee Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH