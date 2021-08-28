Special Weather Statement issued for Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 16:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Henry; Houston Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Henry and Houston Counties in southeastern Alabama, Jackson County in the Panhandle of Florida, northwestern Gadsden County in Big Bend of Florida, western Decatur, Miller, southeastern Clay, southwestern Mitchell, Baker, Calhoun, Seminole and Early Counties in southwestern Georgia through 915 PM EDT/815 PM CDT/ At 825 PM EDT/725 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles southwest of Newton to near Colquitt to 6 miles northwest of Donalsonville to 15 miles northeast of Marianna to 11 miles southwest of Chattahoochee. Movement was west at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Abbeville, Colquitt, Cottonwood, Fort Gaines, Newton, Morgan, Blakely, Marianna, Headland, Dothan, Donalsonville, Bainbridge, Taylor, Midland City, Kinsey, Ashford, Cowarts, Edison, Arlington and Webb. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH