Outagamie County, WI

Flood Advisory issued for Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Waupaca The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Portage County in central Wisconsin Northern Outagamie County in northeastern Wisconsin Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin Waupaca County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 1000 PM CDT Saturday. * At 725 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Stevens Point, Waupaca, New London, Clintonville, Whiting, Black Creek, Amherst, Embarrass, Navarino Wildlife Area, Plover, Seymour, Stockton, Angelica, Royalton, Manawa, Iola, Marion, Shiocton, Jordan and Rosholt. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

