Severe Weather Statement issued for Chickasaw, Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Chickasaw; Fayette THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND SOUTHEASTERN CHICKASAW COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern Iowa.