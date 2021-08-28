Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lake THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAKE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds and lightning are still possible with this thunderstorm.