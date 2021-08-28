Cancel
New Music: Foolish Deep Releases “Looking For The Moon”

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoCal alt-pop outfit Foolish Deep unveils their new single/music video “Looking For The Moon,” a track lifted from their upcoming EP, Foolish Deep LIVE at Palomino Sound. Fronted by guitarist/vocalist Caspar Madaus-Brück, aka Caspar M-B, who formed Foolish Deep in 2017, Foolish Deep’s sound blends ‘80s pop savors with tints of modern alt-pop. Citing influences such as John Mayer, Coldplay, The Police, Johnny Hates Jazz, Bon Iver, and The 1975, the band’s sound is reminiscent of the Kings of Leon merged with The Cutting Crew. While Caspar’s rich, expressive voice conjures up the ghost of David Bowie and Don Henley, only smoother and more melodic.

