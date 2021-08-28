New Music: Foolish Deep Releases “Looking For The Moon”

OK, so maybe this summer wasn’t the carefree party we all hoped it’d be thanks to the damned Delta variant, but the warm months gave us plenty of great music. And looking ahead to fall, fans of all genres have plenty to be excited about, the least of which is that, unlike last year, there will be concerts and festival performances to go along with the slew of new albums coming as the temperatures start to dip. Many artists will be getting back on the road for the first time in ages, and many more will finally bring us the LPs they’d been either working on or holding onto while everything was still shut down. So, start unpacking your Taylor Swift cardigans and get prepped for a Hot Inoculated Autumn with this list of confirmed albums, festivals, and rumored releases to get pumped about.