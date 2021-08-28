LEADING OFF: COVID-19 sidelines more players, Webb on a roll

CLEVELAND — COVID-19 has forced the Rangers to shuffle almost a third of their active roster in the last few days, and more changes could be on the way. The Rangers added catcher Jonah Heim to the COVID-19 Injured List (IL) on Tuesday, bringing the team’s total to five players. In addition, pitchers Spencer Howard and Dane Dunning, the scheduled starters for Wednesday and Thursday’s games in Cleveland, are going through health and safety protocols. Heim was scratched from Monday’s series finale in Boston to go through the same protocols before he was placed on the IL.