Hit-and-miss storms, heat, and humidity ahead this weekend; watching for Ida impacts next week

A few isolated downpours or thunderstorms are possible tonight. It will remain warm and humid with lows around 70°. Patchy fog is possible again across the area. We can put the forecast on repeat through the weekend with little change in the overall pattern. Morning fog is possible Saturday and a stray morning shower or storm is also on the table. A better chance for some hit-and-miss downpours and thunderstorms will be in the afternoon through early evening. Any storms that can develop have the potential to produce heavy rainfall and cause localized flash flooding. The day will feature sunshine with scattered clouds around. Temperatures will return to the upper 80s to around 90° for highs. Heat indices as high as the middle to upper 90s are expected.