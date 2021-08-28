Person killed in two-car crash on West Millbrook Road in Raleigh

Alongside a bustling downtown Raleigh street – surrounded by homes, shops and construction work – is the last place you might expect to find an abandoned cemetery. A crumbling stone wall, decorated with trash and litter, can be seen bulging out of a grassy hillside on the corner of Booker and Hill Street. The antique stone, slightly hidden behind a modern concrete wall, which seems to be holding it together, surrounds land once described as 'hallowed ground.' But today, most people drive right past without ever noticing.