Person killed in two-car crash on West Millbrook Road in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — One person died in a crash near the intersection of West Millbrook Road and Town and Country Road in Raleigh on Friday. Raleigh police said the crash happened around 7 p.m. and involved two cars. A driver in an SUV was heading east on W. Millbrook Road when it collided with a minivan that entered the intersection from Town and Country Road. One person died and another was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.www.wral.com
