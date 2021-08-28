Cancel
Miami County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Miami by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 20:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Miami THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN MIAMI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.

