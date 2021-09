On Monday night, a new moon in Virgo creates favorable conditions for insight, self-awareness, and transformation. You might find that this moon doesn’t just invite you to change, but in fact demands it. The world you were born into no longer exists, and there’s no way back to what used to be. The only way out is through. And under this moon, you can accept this knowledge without losing your courage. You can live without looking forever backward at what was lost, but with your attention fully in the here and now, ready to learn, to adapt, to fight.