Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Good News For Fans Of Costco's Broccoli Cheddar Soup

By Kate Hagan Gallup
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"The best store-bought broccoli cheddar soup I've ever had," says superfan CostcoHotFinds (via TikTok). Most people are familiar with Costco's deli and know that some items can come and go – which you might especially expect during a time of pandemic-related food supply shortages. Luckily for soup fans, the Kirkland Signature Broccoli Cheddar Soup is back! Well, it's back in the Dallas, Texas area apparently, and if you're lucky, in other markets as well. The soup is sold in a 2-pack containing 2-pound plastic tubs of soup (via Instacart).

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Mashed

Mashed

61K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Dallas, TX
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soups#The Soup#Instacart#Cheddar Cheese#Food Drink#Broccoli Cheddar Soup#Tiktok#Costcusine#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Mourning This Beloved Food Court Staple

Ah, Costco. While some of us might love the wholesale giant for its super deals on bulk items such as toilet paper, for its yummy prepared foods such as mandarin orange chicken, or for its extensive bakery options, many of us frequent the chain for its food court. Is there any place better to relax, after a long day of shopping, with a $1.50 hot dog and soda combo, or a doughy "chicken bake" (kinda like a calzone filled with chicken breast and cheese)? We think not.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Costco Has Good News For Fans Of Its Popular Pumpkin Pie

Anyone else getting those end-of-summer feels? Today marks a new month, and the grim knowledge that we're only about three weeks away from the last day of summer. Although this time of the year is always somewhat depressing — after all, it's hard to say goodbye to summer activities such as lake swimming, rooftop parties, and lazy afternoon barbecues — we have to admit we're already getting excited for fall. Wool sweaters. Leaf-peeping. And, of course, Thanksgiving, the favored holiday of food lovers everywhere.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Best Tuna Salad Recipe

Back to school season is upon us, and lunches can start to get boring pretty quickly. We totally get it, and we have a tasty solution to that issue. Recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge makes a mega easy tuna salad sandwich that features just eight ingredients and simple steps to toss together. We know your family will relish this recipe — pun completely intended.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

The Genius Way You Should Try Cooking Spam

Whether you're someone that grew up eating Spam or whether you've simply seen the can on grocery store shelves for years and just always walked right past it, Spam is an ingredient that is surprisingly versatile. It's been around since 1937, and can be incorporated into a wide variety of dishes. You can create Spam fries, slice it atop a bowl of ramen or nestled into a breakfast sandwich, or even mixed into a bowl of fried rice. While you may be wary of cooking with canned meat, the reality is you can easily and effectively substitute Spam for other proteins in a huge variety of dishes.
RetailPosted by
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Psyched For The Early Debut Of Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins

Summer is slowly starting to wind down, which means it is almost time to start getting ready for one of the best things about fall: Halloween candy. Although October may still be some time away, it is never too early to start preparing for the delicious seasonal candy that hits grocery store shelves once the weather starts to turn crisp. And Costco is helping its fans do just that. In anticipation of the upcoming autumn celebrations, Costco has already started selling 60-piece bags of its fan-favorite milk chocolate Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins. These creamy melt-in-your-mouth seasonal treats are available for purchase at Costco warehouses starting now for just $8.79.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Beanless Chili Recipe

Fall is right around the corner and we have just the thing to warm you up: a steamy bowl of food for the soul. Recipe developer and dietician Kristen Carli has a rich and robust beanless chili for you. Chili maestros might wonder how the absence of beans affects the taste, but not to worry. It is undoubtedly delicious.
RecipesMy Baking Addiction

Zucchini Cake

Zucchini Cake is a picture-perfect bundt cake! This moist and flavorful cake is packed with pineapple, zucchini, coconut and topped with tangy cream cheese frosting for a cake that will be an absolute hit. It seems like every season I make a dessert recipe that moves straight to the top...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

This Popular Fast Food Chain Holds The World Record For Longest Curly Fry

Mmm... French fries! Arguably one of the most delicious forms of potato, fries come in a variety of shapes and sizes: shoestring, crinkle-cut, steak, wedges, waffle, and of course, curly. Whether you prefer your fries salted, seasoned with a blend of spices, dunked in ketchup, mayonnaise, and other dipping sauces, or by their plain ol' selves, nothing beats biting into starchy, crispy goodness.
Recipestastywoo.com

Magic Cake (15-Minute Recipe)

This cake is a magic! Simple to prepare and so yummy! All you need is a few simple ingredients to make this moist magic cake and enjoy with your family or friends! Just 15 minutes to make it and about 1 hour to cook. Ingredients:. ¾ cup white sugar. 4...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Creamy Gnocchi Bake Recipe

When it comes to Italian cooking, gnocchi has to be one of the most sought-after dishes. Just saying the word "gnocchi" out loud is pretty mouthwatering. You can prepare it with a variety of different sauces, but our personal favorite is a creamy one, which is precisely what this recipe calls for. This hearty dish is filled with spinach, bacon, and cheese, and while it's not guilt-free, it sure is tasty! If you are a fan of gnocchi, then this recipe will be right up your alley. Trust us — you'll want to bookmark this page and make the recipe over and over again.
Recipeseatwell101.com

15-Minute Pepper Steak Stir Fry Meal Prep

Pepper Steak Stir Fry Meal Prep – This pepper steak stir-fry meal prep recipe tastes better than take-out and is super healthy with this low-carb twist: riced cauliflower! You can make this restaurant-quality meal prep recipe in less than 20 minutes and stack it for lunch during the week. You’ll love this pepper steak stir-fry meal prep – Enjoy!
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 40% Agree This Sandwich Shop Has The Worst Quality Chicken

You might associate the words "chicken sandwich" with fast food warfare. Chains such as Chick-fil-A and Popeyes have famously entered the sandwich battle arena. But even more beef-centric brands like Burger King and McDonald's entered the fray. But what might get lost in all this fast food focus is that classic sandwich shops can be a surprisingly good option for a quick chicken sandwich on a busy day. After all, sandwiches are their bread and butter, possibly with delicious chicken wedged between two slices.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Good News For Fans Of Aldi's Popular Frozen Burritos

It's always frustrating to try to understand the logistics behind the decisions made by large chains. Sure they don't always have a direct impact on the consumer, but when it comes to removing a treasured item from the inventory, it can be enough to irritate even the most easy-going client. Thankfully, items do come back into rotation, as is often the case with Aldi's products. The large discount supermarket chain seems to know that customers will be even more eager to purchase their favorite articles after they've been absent for a while. Perhaps the chain is toying with the notion that absence makes the heart grow fonder.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Say This Seafood Mix Is Perfect For Soup Season

When temperatures start to dip and there's a constant chill in the air as fall arrives, some people get excited to crunch through piles of colorful leaves, while others have visions of revamping their home decor to reflect the season — and, some can't wait to try out all the soup recipes they've been saving during the hot summer months. That's right — cold weather means it's officially soup season.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Arby's Has Good News For Fans Of Its Prime Rib Cheesesteak

Arby's is closing out the summer in style by bringing back its Prime Rib Cheesesteak sandwiches, according to The Fast Food Post. Arby's introduced the Prime Rib Cheesesteak and Spicy Prime Rib Cheesesteak sandwiches on its limited-time-only menu almost exactly one year ago, per Chew Boom. Arby's didn't elevate the two offerings to the permanent menu, but the chain thought highly enough of the steak sandwiches to bring them back now, so you can have one more comfort food option to get you through the back-to-school season.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Best Cast Iron Cornbread Recipe

Private practice registered dietitian and recipe developer Kristen Carli of Camelback Nutrition & Wellness has come up with a cornbread recipe that blends the best of both Northern and Southern cornbread traditions. According to Feast Magazine, in the North, cornbread is crumbly and doesn't have a super sweet taste. It also calls for less yellow cornmeal and eggs than the Southern version. In the South, this delightful treat is prepared with either yellow or white cornmeal, it's pretty buttery, and it's more cake-like than cornbread you'd find in the North.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Pillsbury Has Good News For Fans Of Its Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls

Love it or hate it, it's that time of year again. Days are getting shorter. Nights are getting cooler. And pumpkin spice is everywhere. Even Poppin' Fresh, the iconic Pillsbury Doughboy is getting in on the action. Pillsbury is bringing back its annual fall favorite, Pillsbury Grands Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Rolls. According to Taste of Home, the limited-edition pumpkin cinnamon rolls are in grocery stores now.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Easy Monkey Bread With Butterscotch Pudding Recipe

If you've never had the pleasure of enjoying a warm, gooey serving of homemade. before, well, you are certainly in for a sweet treat. Monkey bread is a sugary snack, dessert, or brunch side that you and your family will absolutely love digging into. There's nothing more satisfying than pulling off a large piece, plus, it basically melts in your mouth. (Yes — it's that good.)
RecipesIronton Tribune

FOOD: Sausage Foil Packet Dinner, Fresh Ginger Cookies

• 2 ears corn, each cut crosswise into four pieces. • 1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, chopped into 1-inch pieces. Preheat oven to 425˚F. Cut foil into four sheets about 12 inches long. Divide kielbasa, garlic, corn, tomatoes, onion and potatoes evenly over foil sheets. Drizzle with oil then season...

Comments / 0

Community Policy