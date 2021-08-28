LEADING OFF: COVID-19 sidelines more players, Webb on a roll

If you throw it, they will come. That's the case for Mets star Jacob deGrom, who has been out of action since his start on July 7 and continues to recover from right elbow inflammation. He was given a 0.01 percent chance of returning by one report a couple of weeks ago, but that minuscule fraction of hope is alive and well seeing as he began his throwing program. According to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo, deGrom had been tossing at 75 feet prior to Sunday, when he moved back to 100-plus feet for the first time.