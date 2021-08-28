8221 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico, VA 23227

Beautifully maintained home in the desirable Chamberlayne Hills neighborhood all on one floor with 2 full and one half baths. Large living room with a brick wood fireplace opens to the kitchen and the Florida room. There is a patio between the florida room and the garage. Split heat system electric/oil was installed a few years ago, electric panel was upgraded in 2015 and the sewer line was replaced in 2016. Some appliances are top of the line and newer and will convey. Energy efficient windows in the front of the house and heat pump has wifi connection with a touch screen thermostat. Central air and split heating system of heat pump and oil combined is most comfortable in all seasons. Although this home is not updated, it is in great shape with a lot of upgrades and a new roof. Home is sold "AS IS".