Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

8221 Chamberlayne Rd, Henrico, VA 23227

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautifully maintained home in the desirable Chamberlayne Hills neighborhood all on one floor with 2 full and one half baths. Large living room with a brick wood fireplace opens to the kitchen and the Florida room. There is a patio between the florida room and the garage. Split heat system electric/oil was installed a few years ago, electric panel was upgraded in 2015 and the sewer line was replaced in 2016. Some appliances are top of the line and newer and will convey. Energy efficient windows in the front of the house and heat pump has wifi connection with a touch screen thermostat. Central air and split heating system of heat pump and oil combined is most comfortable in all seasons. Although this home is not updated, it is in great shape with a lot of upgrades and a new roof. Home is sold "AS IS".

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Henrico, VA
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Business
City
Chamberlayne, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heating System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Paralympic closing marks end of Tokyo’s 8-year Olympic saga

TOKYO (AP) — The final act of the delayed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics came Sunday, almost eight years to the day after the Japanese capital was awarded the Games. The Paralympics ended a 13-day run in a colorful, circus-like ceremony at the National Stadium overseen by Crown Prince Akishino, the brother of Emperor Naruhito. The Olympics closed almost a month ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy