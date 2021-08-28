Cancel
Wapakoneta, OH

High school football: Wapakoneta grinds out win against Ottawa-Glandorf

By Editorials
Posted by 
The Lima News
The Lima News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZtjZ_0bfIBH4Z00
Wapakoneta’s Jace Mullen finds room to run during Friday night’s game against Ottawa-Glandorf in Ottawa. See more game photos on 3C and LimaScores.com. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

OTTAWA — Quarterback Braeden Goulet rushed for 174 yards and scored two touchdowns to lead Wapakoneta to a 28-13 Western Buckeye League football win over Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday night at O-G.

Jace Mullen added 117 yards on 11 carries and also scored two touchdowns for Wapakoneta (1-1, 1-0 WBL). Ottawa-Glandorf is 0-2 overall and 0-1 in the WBL.

“It always starts up front,” Wapakoneta coach Travis Moyer said about the Redskins’ offensive line. “We took a step forward with our offensive line play this week. We played much better. We got a hat on a hat. We were able to get some guys in open space. Guys got an opportunity to make big plays and give them credit for making those plays.”

Wapakoneta bounced back from a 31-6 loss to Marion Local the first week of the season.

“We were obviously extremely disappointed with the result last week and our guys understood that we’re in a grind in our schedule right now and we have to continue to get better every week. It doesn’t get any easier next week with St. Marys. I’m really proud of how our team responded tonight,” he said.

Two long touchdown runs by Goulet and a defense that shut out Ottawa-Glandorf in the first two quarters enabled Wapakoneta to build a 21-0 halftime lead over the Titans.

Wapakoneta got the scoring started with a 10-play, 69-yard drive after taking the opening kickoff.

Jace Mullen’s 10-yard touchdown run, which included him rolling over a would-be tackler, regaining his footing and sprinting the final five yards to the end zone began the scoring. Nikane Ambos added the first of her three first-half extra point kicks for a 7-0 lead.

The lead grew to 14-0 when Goulet made a tackler miss and turned a quarterback keeper into a 56-yard touchdown run with 10:58 left in the first half.

Wapakoneta went up 21-0 on a 38-yard scoring run by Goulet with 4:56 left in the first half.

Ottawa-Glandorf’s best chance to score in the first half came on its first possession of the game when it drove to Wapakoneta’s 13-yard line but a fourth-down pass fell incomplete.

Wapakoneta had 195 yards total offense in the first half and O-G had 159 yards.

O-G scored on its first possession of the second half, a drive that was ignited by a 44-yard kickoff return by Ian Fenbert. Landen Jordan’s 17-yard touchdown run narrowed Wapakoneta’s lead to 21-7.

But the Redskins answered with a 50-yard touchdown run by Mullen on the first play of the fourth quarter to push their lead to 28-7. O-G drove 65 yards, the last 37 yards of it on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Jordan to Caleb Kuhlman to cut the lead to 28-13 with 9:31 left in the game.

O-G punted on fourth down and eight at Wapakoneta’s 45-yard line with 7:29 left in the game and never got the ball back.

The Titans were flagged for six penalties for 45 yards in the first two quarters and Wapakoneta was not called for any.

Reach Jim Naveau at 567-242-0414.

