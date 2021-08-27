Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Bojangles to close company stores Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give staff a break

By Michael Hastings
Statesville Record & Landmark
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBojangles plans to close company-owned stores on Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give its staff a breather, the company announced. Affected stores will close at their regular times the Sunday prior and reopen at their regular times the following Tuesday. The closings will affect 277 Bojangles restaurants across North...

statesville.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Center Street#Dallas#Restaurants#Food Drink#Nc Highway 53#Albemarle Road#Highland Shoppes#Beaver Farms Road#Providence Farm#George Liles Pkwy Concord#Raiford Drive Concord#Cherryville Hwy#Berkley Hall Way#Pisgah Church#Us Hwy 17 Hampstead#Lenoir Rhyne Hickory#Nc Hwy 127 N
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Fayetteville, NCFayetteville Observer

Bojangles closing nearly 300 restaurants for 2 days to give employees a break; see which spots will be closed

Bojangles announced Friday that it will be closing all of its company-owned restaurants for two upcoming Mondays in order to give its employees a "well-deserved break." About 277 restaurants across the Southeast will be closed this Monday and Monday, Sept. 13, for what the fried chicken and biscuit chain called an investment in its "most important asset."
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Bojangles closing for 2 days to provide COVID-19 relief to staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many Bojangles employees are getting breaks soon to try to boost mental health. The restaurant chain announced Friday it's closing all of its company-owned restaurants on Monday, Aug. 30, and Monday, Sept. 13 to give crew members and managers a break amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. "I can...
RestaurantsPopculture

Bojangles Closing Restaurants for 2 Days as Coronavirus Pandemic Continues

Bojangles will be closing all locations for two days to give employees a "well-deserved break" during the coronavirus pandemic. Employees have been working overtime frequently due to labor shortages, and the company told the Associated Press it believes the time off will help them recharge. However, employees will not be paid for those two days. The closures will take place on Monday, Aug. 30 and Monday, Sept. 30.
RestaurantsThrillist

Bojangles Is Closing Hundreds of Restaurants for 2 Days

Bojangles will close the doors of all its company-owned restaurants for two days, and for good reason. The chicken chain is temporarily closing up shop for the sake of its employees, according to Fox 8. Select Bojangles restaurants will be closed on August 30 and September 13, both of which...
Statesville, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

Jeffrey Reeves joins Piedmont Bone and Joint practice

Piedmont HealthCare welcomes Dr. Jeffrey T. Reeves, MD, to Piedmont Bone & Joint. Reeves is an orthopedic surgeon and specializes in hip and knee replacements. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Reeves completed his undergraduate education at The Ohio State University with a bachelor of science in biology. He then completed his medical school training and orthopedic surgery residency at Wright State University, Boonshoft School of Medicine. Following residency, Reeves sought out fellowship training in adult reconstruction, hip and knee replacements, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at Holy Cross Hospital. There he trained with world renowned mentors in robotic assisted knee and hip arthroplasty as well as anterior approach total hip arthroplasty.
Iredell County, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

Carolina BalloonFest canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

National Balloon Rally Charities, Inc. announced Friday that the 2021 Carolina BalloonFest, scheduled for Oct.15-17, has been canceled. Ultimately, COVID-19 concerns related to bringing large groups of people together over the three-day event led to the cancellation of this year’s 47th Carolina BalloonFest, but festival organizers say that they plan for the festival to return next year.
Mooresville, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

Mooresville's FeedNC food bank is blessing for Maryann Nichols

Editor’s note: This is the fourth in a series of articles that have been running during the summer called "Faces of FeedNC," which shares how the pandemic has affected guests and volunteers of FeedNC. Feeling closed in, panicked and in shock were several of the emotions that Maryann Nichols, of...
Iredell County, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Aug. 22-28

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Aug. 22-28. 3 Reyes, 247-B E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A. American Deli, 1036 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 97.50/A. Bojangles #883, 1046 Charlotte Highway, Troutman, 97/A. Clean Eatz, 137-6B Center Square Drive, Mooresville, 99.50/A. Domino’s #5558, 1837-A E. Broad St., Statesville,...
New Orleans, LAStatesville Record & Landmark

Ida's sweltering aftermath: No power, no water, no gasoline

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Louisianans sweltered in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Tuesday with no electricity, no tap water, precious little gasoline and no clear idea of when things might improve. Long lines that wrapped around the block formed at the few gas stations that...
Mooresville, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $4,500,000

Classic Georgian Revival full brick estate home captivates Lake Norman w/over 280' of shoreline. Three levels w/10,677 sq/ft on a hard to find double lot offering two boat docks & 1.7 acres. Premier location is a short bike ride or walk to The Point Village, club house, dining room, pool, amenities and golf course. Grand two story foyer w/architectural details creates stunning luxury w/open curved staircase. New library/office wing has vaulted & beamed ceiling, stone fireplace flanked w/custom wood built-ins & executive desk. Light filled main level owners suite overlooks Lake Norman. New chef's kitchen w/high end appliances have never been used. Kitchen open to breakfast room & two story family room w/walls of windows. Three bedroom suites, huge bonus room w/private staircase round out the upper level. Lower level: new travertine floor, kitchen w/bar, office, bedroom suite, fitness, sauna, theatre & laundry. Outdoor Oasis: Pool/spa/water-fall, fire pit & two private boat docks.
Davie County, NCStatesville Record & Landmark

Davie County deals Lake Norman first loss

MOCKSVILLE — Alex Summers was 16 of 24 passing for 268 yards Friday night as Davie County handed Lake Norman its first loss. Brodie Smith had 152 receiving yards for the War Eagles, who triumphed 42-28. The game was a late change due to COVID protocols. Davie County (2-0) and Lake Norman (2-1) were originally scheduled to face North Davison and Statesville, respectively.

Comments / 0

Community Policy