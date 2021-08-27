Bojangles to close company stores Aug. 30 and Sept. 13 to give staff a break

Piedmont HealthCare welcomes Dr. Jeffrey T. Reeves, MD, to Piedmont Bone & Joint. Reeves is an orthopedic surgeon and specializes in hip and knee replacements. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Reeves completed his undergraduate education at The Ohio State University with a bachelor of science in biology. He then completed his medical school training and orthopedic surgery residency at Wright State University, Boonshoft School of Medicine. Following residency, Reeves sought out fellowship training in adult reconstruction, hip and knee replacements, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, at Holy Cross Hospital. There he trained with world renowned mentors in robotic assisted knee and hip arthroplasty as well as anterior approach total hip arthroplasty.