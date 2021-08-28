Monoclonal antibody treatment facility opens in Leon County

Governor's Square Mall is the newest location of the monoclonal antibody site in Tallahassee, and these treatments are known to be 70 percent more effective in treating COVID-19.

The Antibody infusion site is located at the vacant Sears store at the mall and is prepared to start treating 320 patients a day, seven days a week.

There are now 21 monoclonal antibody sites in the state of Florida.

The Senior Project manager for the site, who couldn't go on camera, told ABC 27 the site was strategically placed in order to serve the big bend region of Florida, some patients came to the site from over an hour and a half away during the first day.

South Georgia Medical Center has been operating its monoclonal antibody treatment facility since the beginning of August and has so far given out over 1,800 treatments. When asked if monoclonal antibodies are a substitute for getting vaccinated, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Dawson said absolutely not.

"This is another layer in the treatment we have in fighting this war against COVID-19, we know that vaccines are offering us 90 to 95 percent efficacy, of course, it depends on the type of variant, the vaccines are giving us a high layer of protection even for those who do get sick," said Dr. Dawson. "It still gives them a better likelihood of a better outcome than to not be vaccinated at all."

SGMC requires a positive COVID-19 test to receive the treatment-- however, this newest sight in Leon County does not require a positive test. But with only so many treatments available per day, it is advised that you get tested before receiving treatment.