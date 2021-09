The US military has said it believes it killed an Isis-K “planner” in its first reprisal strike in Afghanistan after the Kabul attack that left at least 170 people dead, including 13 US military personnel.Approximately 36 hours after the suicide bombing that also wounded hundreds, quickly followed by president Joe Biden’s vow to hunt down those responsible, the US said an unmanned drone had been dispatched to attack a suspected member of Isis’ Afghanistan branch.It did not say whether the individual was believed to be linked specifically to the attack on Thursday at Hamid Karzai international airport.However, the US...