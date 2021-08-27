Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Garneau says Americans got 500 more Canadians out of Kabul on Thursday flight

By The Canadian Press, Canada & World
thefreepress.ca
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForeign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau says 500 more Canadians were flown out of Kabul on an American flight Thursday. Canada’s military mission in Afghanistan ended that day, leaving an unknown number of Canadians and their families trapped, as well as vulnerable Afghans who fear Taliban reprisals. The Canadian withdrawal was...

www.thefreepress.ca

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Justin Trudeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Americans#Humanitarian Aid#Canadians#Afghans#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Canada
Related
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Flight Carrying U.S. Lawmakers Denied Permission to Land in Kabul, Says Report

It appears that yet another group of U.S. lawmakers has tried, but ultimately failed, to visit Afghanistan as thousands of people are still attempting to flee Taliban rule as the U.S. enters its final 36 hours of evacuations. CNN reports that, early Thursday, U.S. military officials in charge of the Kabul airport turned away a private jet thought to be carrying another U.S. congressional delegation. The Gulfstream jet reportedly departed from Athens, Greece, and was seen on flight tracking websites over Turkmenistan before it turned back to fly over Azerbaijan. The reported attempt comes after Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Peter Meijer (R-MI) briefly interrupted evacuations during a surprise visit on Tuesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others condemned the visit. “We don’t want anyone to think this was a good idea,” she said. CNN didn’t name the lawmakers suspected to be the latest flight. Around 150 American citizens are thought to be in Afghanistan desperate to get to the airport before the U.S. ends its evacuation program.
U.S. PoliticsKTVN.com

U.S. Effort to Get Americans Out of Kabul Goes On

The United States says its mission to get Americans out of Afghanistan will continue after Monday’s withdrawal. Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, says it’s just that the evacuation effort “has shifted from a military mission to a diplomatic mission.” He cited “considerable leverage” the U.S. has over the Taliban to get out any remaining Americans - a number that U.S. official have said is under 200.
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

Taliban ask Germany for financial aid

The Taliban demand diplomatic recognition and financial aid from Germany. “We want strong and official diplomatic relations with Germany,” Taliban spokesman Sabihullah Mujahid told Welt am Sonntag newspaper. Germans have always been welcome in Afghanistan. Mujahid said the Germans had already done a lot of good in Afghanistan during the...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

'Chinese hopes new Afghan govt will...'

Beijing [China], September 4 (ANI): Ahead of the government formation in Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said he hopes that the new establishment will be open and inclusive, and disassociate itself from terror groups. The Chinese minister made the remarks during a phone call on Friday with Iranian Foreign...
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

Who Will Be the First Country to Recognize the Taliban?

NEW YORK - Less than one week since the Taliban swept into Kabul, governments are starting to consider the thorny question of when and if they should recognize the Islamist group as Afghanistan’s legitimate governing power. A U.N. Security Council-designated terrorist group since 1999, the Taliban have been a pariah...
Worldwiartonecho.com

'I've got to run for my life': Thousands stranded, advocates upset as Canada ends evacuation flights from Kabul

Advocates and former local employees of Canada in Afghanistan voiced despair and frustration as Canada’s last evacuation flight from Kabul left early Thursday, stranding thousands of ex-workers and their family members. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Canadian officials announced...
U.S. PoliticsArkansas Online

Biden: Flights out of Kabul accelerating

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden said Sunday that the U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from the Kabul airport accelerated this weekend, although it remains vulnerable to threats posed by the Islamic State extremist group. One week after the Taliban completed its takeover of Afghanistan by capturing Kabul,...
Worldthefreepress.ca

Last Canadian military flight takes off from Kabul, ending mission

The Canadian military mission in Kabul has ended with the vast majority of Canadian personnel departing the airport on Thursday morning, but some Canadians and their families remain trapped in Afghanistan, government officials said Thursday. Gen. Wayne Eyre. the acting chief of the defence staff, said the Canadians were among...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Final UK flight for civilians leaves Kabul, says government

The UK's final evacuation flight purely for civilians has left Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, the Ministry of Defence has said. Further flights which leave will have UK diplomatic and military personnel on board, it added. The head of the armed forces, Gen Sir Nick Carter, said it was "heartbreaking" they had...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Garneau

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau about Afghanistan and the continued efforts to ensure safe passage for those who wish to leave Afghanistan. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the ongoing humanitarian response, agreeing to remain in close contact.
Worldthefreepress.ca

Canadian groups look to Pakistan border as U.S. ends flights from Afghanistan

The end of U.S. military flights from Kabul has left Canadian veterans and refugee advocates weighing several bad choices as they seek to protect hundreds of stranded Afghans still awaiting word on whether their applications for passage to Canada have been approved. Those choices include having the former Afghan interpreters...

Comments / 0

Community Policy