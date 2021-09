UPDATE: due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida, the Saints-Cardinals game has been canceled https://t.co/q5RTCdQCuV. The NFL initially rescheduled the New Orleans Saints’ final preseason game at the Caesars Superdome on Saturday, Aug. 28 in the face of inclement weather, but now they won’t be playing the Arizona Cardinals at all. Hours after announcing the decision to move kickoff to an earlier time slot, the Saints have now said that their preseason will end early.