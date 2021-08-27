Cancel
CFB analysts Danny Kannell, Dusty Dvoracek have Georgia ranked No. 1

By Joe Vitale
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xW8p_0bfI2xPn00

College football analysts Danny Kanell and Dusty Dvoracek recently released their preseason top-25, and also picked up a number of new UGA followers.

They released a top-five that had the Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1, followed by Oklahoma, Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State.

Georgia, which ranks No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and No. 5 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, does have a case for being No. 1, though they’re not the most popular pick.

Look at who the Dawgs are returning, especially on offense with JT Daniels, a talented running back room and a deep group of receivers.

On defense, despite maybe some questions remaining in the secondary, the Dawgs are once again stacked.

Comments / 0

